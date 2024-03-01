POLL: Queen of Tears, Wonderful World and more; pick March 2024 K-drama you are most excited for

In March 2024, K-drama enthusiasts are anticipating the release of a diverse array of exciting series. Queen of Tears, featuring Kim Jo Won and Kim Soo Hyun, Wonderful World, starring Cha Eun Woo and Kim Nam Joo, and Chicken Nugget, with Ahn Jae Hong, Ryu Seung Ryong, and Kim Yoo Jung, are just a few highlights among the many captivating K-dramas scheduled for release. From romance to comedy, mystery, and beyond, viewers can expect a rich exploration of various genres in these upcoming series.

Wonderful World narrates the journey of a psychology professor who undergoes a devastating loss when her young son dies unjustly. Faced with the perpetrator escaping suitable punishment, she resolves to seek justice on her own terms. Along the way, she encounters individuals who have also suffered similar hardships. Together, they embark on a quest to unravel the mystery and find solace in healing each other's wounds.

On the other hand, In Queen of Tears, Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won lead the cast in a captivating business romance drama. Kim Soo Hyun portrays Baek Hyun Woo, the legal director of Queens Group, while Kim Ji Won takes on the role of Hong Hae In, the heiress of the chaebol. Despite encountering numerous hurdles, they choose to unite in marriage, aiming to become the iconic couple of their era. However, as their journey unfolds, their relationship faces increasing complexities, compelling them to navigate challenges and work tirelessly to preserve their marriage.

Advertisement

From Cha Eun Woo and Kim Nam Joo’s Wonderful World to Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won’s Queen of Tears pick the March 2024 K-drama you are most excited about from the poll below.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: IU in Hotel Del Luna, Jun Ji Hyun in The Legend of the Blue Sea, more; pick best supernatural K-drama girlfriend