Kim Ji Won’s Queen of Tears, Cha Eun Woo’s Wonderful World achieve highest Saturday viewership ratings yet; DEETS

Queen of Tears starring Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won is currently airing and with episode 7 the show has hit the highest Saturday viewership rating. Following closely was Cha Eun Woo and Kim Nam Joo’s Wonderful World. Beauty and Mr. Romantic managed to keep its spot as the most-watched show. Check the full rating list here.

Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won starrer romantic comedy K-drama Queen of Tears with episode 7 recorded its highest ratings yet on a Saturday. The show recorded an average nationwide rating of 12.8 percent, its personal best on a Saturday. Queen of Tears has been recording comparatively lower ratings on Saturday than on Sunday.

The show follows the story of Hong Hae In and her husband Baek Hyun Woo whose married life has turned sour. But as the show progresses they are set to rekindle their romance and fall in love with each other.

Following closely was Cha Eun Woo and Kim Nam Joo’s revenge thriller show Wonderful World. The Cha Eun Woo starrer recorded an average of 9.2 percent on Saturday coming hot on second. The story follows Eun Soo Hyun and Kwon Seon Yul who have their demons and enemies to fend off in their story of revenge and redemption.

Check ratings of Hide, Beauty and Mr. Romantic, and more

Beauty and Mr. Romantic sustained its title of the most-watched show of any genre to air on Saturday with a staggering 14.9 percent on March 30. The show follows a top actress who has hit rock bottom and a rookie PD who helps her get back on her feet.

Lee Bo Young’s Hide recorded a 4.3 percent rating nationwide. Hide follows the story of a woman whose husband suddenly disappears and tries to unearth the reasons behind it.

Whereas The Escape of the Seven: Resurrection secured an average nationwide rating of 3.2 percent.

