Queen of Tears with Kim Ji Won-Kim Soo Hyun kicks-off with high viewership ratings; Cha Eun Woo's Wonderful World sees slight dip

Queen of Tears starring Kim Ji Won and Kim Soo Hyun was a much-awaited romance comedy which finally premiered this weekend. The first episode of the drama garnered more viewers than its predecessor Captivating the King with Jo Jung Suk and Shin Se Kyung. Cha Eun Woo and Kim Nam Joo starrer Wonderful World saw a decrease in the viewership ratings. Here is a look at the viewership ratings for this weekend.

Queen of Tears starts off strong; Wonderful World sees decrease

According to Nielsen Korea, Kim Ji Won and Kim Soo Hyun starrer romance comedy Queen of Tears garnered an average nationwide viewership rating of 5.9 percent. The series which premiered on March 9, was highly anticipated by fans the star cast together for this project. The plot revolves around an heiress of a conglomerate and an employee marrying each other. But as days pass by, their everyday life becomes difficult to manage and the love that they once shared disappears. The two try to rekindle the romance and make their marriage work.

Cha Eun Woo and Kim Nam Joo's Wonderful World saw a slight dip and garnered a viewership rating of 6.4 percent. The series tells the story of a psychological professor who loses everything after her young son dies unfairly. The person responsible for her misery does not receive the appropriate punishment so she decides to take matters into her own hands. In the process, she comes across others who share a similar pain. Together they try and solve the mystery and heal.

Flex X Cop, Korea-Khitan War and Live Your Own Life's viewership ratings

Flex X Cop enjoyed a jump in the viewership rating and achieved 10.1 percent. The historical drama Korea-Khitan War maintained its position with 12 percent viewership ratings. Live Your Life stayed strong and became the most watched once more with 19.3 percent.

