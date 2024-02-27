ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo buys padded jackets with own money for Wonderful World staff as heartwarming gesture

ASTRO member and actor Cha Eun Woo recently exhibited a heartwarming act of kindness towards the staff of his upcoming K-drama, Wonderful World, a gesture that resonates with his stunning outer appearance. The drama, an emotional thriller, follows Eun Soo Hyun (portrayed by Kim Nam Joo), a woman driven by revenge following the tragic loss of her son. Determined to seek justice after the perpetrator evades punishment through the legal system, she takes matters into her own hands.

In Wonderful World, Cha Eun Woo takes on the role of Kwon Sun Yool, a character navigating a rough path after dropping out of medical school. However, his life takes an unexpected turn when he becomes entangled with Eun Soo Hyun's quest for justice.

Cha Eun Woo buys padded jacket for Wonderful World staff

According to broadcast sources on the 27th, ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo made a heartwarming gesture by gifting the production crew of last year's Wonderful World with padding jackets from a brand he endorses. What sets this act apart is that he personally purchased these jackets with his own money, rather than relying on sponsored items. This thoughtful gesture demonstrates Cha Eun Woo's genuine appreciation for the hard work and dedication of the production team, showcasing his generosity and kindness.

Fantagio, Cha Eun Woo's agency, informed Sports Seoul that in mid-November, Cha Eun Woo personally purchased jackets with his own money for the hardworking production team, hoping to keep them warm during the shoot. An insider who shared the story with the publication noted that thanks to Cha Eun Woo's kindness, they were able to endure the cold winter on set much more comfortably.

More about Wonderful World

In Wonderful World, Kwon Sun Yool experiences a downward spiral after losing his family and becoming entangled in crime. Though he appears to work at a junkyard, he leads a secretive double life as a subordinate to politician Park Hyuk Kwon (played by Kim Joon). Cha Eun Woo's portrayal of Kwon Sun Yool marks a significant departure from his typically gentle roles.

Kim Nam Joo takes on the role of Eun Soo Hyun in the drama, portraying a successful psychology professor and writer who has achieved both professional success and a harmonious family life. However, her world is turned upside down when she takes matters into her own hands to seek justice for her young son, who has been harmed by a perpetrator. Wonderful World will premiere on March 1st.

