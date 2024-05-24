Lovely Runner’s Sudden Shower by fictional band ECLIPSE lands in top 5 of MelOn; Byeon Woo Seok reacts

Kim Hye Yoon and Byeon Woo Seok's romance drama Lovely Runner has been dominating multiple charts and breaking records due to its immense popularity. In the show, their fictional boyband ECLIPSE, which exists just for the purpose of the plot, has been mirroring this success by making waves in real-world charts, surpassing even established K-pop groups, and setting new records.

Lovely Runner’s ECLIPSE lands in top 5 of MelOn

Lovely Runner's fictional boyband ECLIPSE maintains its dominance across various music charts. Previously, the track Sudden Shower from Lovely Runner climbed to number eight on the Top 100 chart on MelOn. And now, on May 24, the song has achieved a remarkable feat by reaching the fifth spot on MelOn, making history by entering the top 5.

Despite being created solely for the show and ECLIPSE being a fictional boy band, the song's consistent rise on the charts is incredible. It highlights not only the impact it has on the audience but also the influence of the series itself on the viewers.

Even the lead actor and the voice behind Sudden Shower- Byeon Woo Seok, who plays Ryu Sun Jae alongside Kim Hye Yoon, celebrated Sonagi or Sudden Shower, landing on the 5th spot on MelOn. He messaged his fans on Weverse DMs to share this joyful news with them. He also messaged his fans, informing them that he was heading for work and encouraging them to have a happy day and eat well. This gesture melted the hearts of his fans.

Listen to Sudden Shower here-

More about Lovely Runner’s lead cast

Salon Drip 2 has recently unveiled teaser and stills for their upcoming episode featuring the stars of Lovely Runner, Kim Hye Yoon, and Byeon Woo Seok. The episode is scheduled to air on Monday, May 27, 2024, at 6 pm KST, 2:30 pm IST.

Fans of Lovely Runner have become enamored with Byeon Woo Seok and Kim Hye Yoon in their roles as Ryu Sun Jae and Im Sol. The chemistry between the duo, both on and off-screen, has captured the hearts of viewers, leading to an inevitable ship being created by fans(called SolJae and Subeoms) due to their adorable interactions.

Now, fans eagerly await an episode of Salon Drip, scheduled to air a day before the finale of Lovely Runner. The preview and stills from the show alone have left fans buzzing with excitement and anticipation.

