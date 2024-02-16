IU drops upcoming album The Winning’s title track Holssi music video; intends to live as a spore: Watch

IU is a Korean singer, songwriter, composer, and actress. The K-pop idol has a huge fan following in both music and entertainment spheres. With her unique music style, the soloist allures her fans. IU has just dropped the official video of her upcoming 6th mini album The Winning’s title track Holssi.

IU drops new music video of The Winning’s title track Holssi; fans shower love

IU is back with new addictive music, this time she has a delightful surprise for her fans, a bit different from her usual style which depicts the artist's versatility and we are in awe of it. In a much more upbeat and enthusiastic style than her usual style, IU’s Holssi, with a rich drum and bass in the background, stands out and captivates all. The song features IU’s voice over a heavy drum and bass emitting the charming character of the singer. The lines, “You say ‘hoo’ I may fly You say ‘hoo’ Then I fly” get stuck in minds. Fans have already started pouring in their love.

IU intends to live as a spore in the MV of Holssi

IU in Holssi’s music video intends to live as a spore as she soars high in the sky. In the upbeat, pop song, IU asks everyone to follow her, as she goes high to win and as she flies high to the top. The intention of the R&B singer to become a spore can be better conceived as her way of becoming something more singular and eternal like a spore that with a single puff of air flies high, further, and to the top.

The song’s quirky and upbeat vibe with IU’s soulful vocals are honey to the ears and make you move to the drum and bass. In the end IU through the lyrics seems to say she knows the hardships that will follow, she never expected it to be easy anyway and wishes farewell to her haters.

IU’s 6th mini album The Winning will be released on February 20 ahead of her H.E.R world tour adding new expectations and songs to the tracklist.

