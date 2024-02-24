Did ex-NCT and WayV member Lucas hint at solo debut after 2 years of hiatus? Here's what fans think

Ex-NCT and WayV member Lucas, who has been on indefinite hiatus since 2022, returns to Instagram with signs pointing to a solo debut after a 2-year break. From a discreet appearance at SM TOWN live to fans uncovering Lucas' official SM Entertainment-affiliated Twitter account, it appears the idol is preparing for a solo comeback.

Why do fans think Lucas is gearing up for a solo debut?

On February 23, former NCT, WayV, and SuperM member Lucas, who had been on hiatus since 2022, ignited excitement among fans by sharing a picture on his personal Instagram account. What caught fans' attention was his tagging of another account with the username "@lucas_smofficial."

This revelation followed fans' recent discovery of an X (formerly Twitter) account with the username "@Lucas2060553," which was later changed to "@lucas_official," featuring a verification check and an apparent affiliation with SM Entertainment. The affiliation with official organizations on social media platforms has become a new form of verification, especially considering the changes to X's (formerly Twitter) verification process.

The anticipation for Lucas's return heightened as he was spotted at various SM Entertainment artists' events, including NCT Ten's solo debut and SHINee member Key's concert, where he received a shout-out from the idol. These appearances, coupled with the subtle hints on social media, have fueled speculation among fans that Lucas is gearing up for a solo debut, marking a significant comeback after his two-year hiatus. As fans eagerly await official announcements, the indicators strongly suggest that Lucas is indeed preparing for a remarkable return to the spotlight.

More details about Lucas

Wong Yuk Hei, known professionally as Lucas, is a versatile talent from Hong Kong, born on January 25, 1999. As a rapper, singer, and model under SM Entertainment, Lucas gained prominence as a member of NCT, WayV, and SuperM. His journey began in 2015 when he was scouted through SM Entertainment's Global Audition in Hong Kong.

Lucas made his debut as an SM Rookies member in 2017 and later joined NCT in 2018. His multifaceted skills were showcased through sub-units like NCT U and NCT 2018, contributing to tracks like Boss, Yestoday, and Black on Black. In 2019, he became part of WayV, NCT's China-based unit, and contributed to their debut single album, The Vision. The year 2019 also marked Lucas's inclusion in the K-pop supergroup SuperM. Amid successful group activities, he ventured into solo pursuits and made his runway debut at Seoul Fashion Week in 2018.

Lucas faced challenges in 2022 involving an alleged gaslighting and cheating scandal, leading to an extended hiatus. Despite the controversies, in 2023, Lucas embarked on a new chapter, departing from WayV and NCT to pursue a solo career. His fans eagerly anticipate his solo endeavors, amplified by his active engagement through a personal Bubble channel.

