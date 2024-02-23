BLACKPINK's Jennie ties with BTS' Jimin’s Billboard chart history with One of the Girls

BLACKPINK's Jennie achieves a significant milestone as her collaboration with The Weeknd and Lily Rose Depp, One of the Girls, climbs to No. 18 on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart. This achievement ties her with BTS' Jimin with his Fast and Furious track Angel Pt.1, marking the third-highest-rising hit by any South Korean act on the chart.

Jennie and Jimin clinch 18th spot on Billboard Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart

BLACKPINK's Jennie is making waves in the music industry with her latest solo endeavor, One of the Girls, a collaboration with The Weeknd and Lily Rose Depp for the TV show The Idol. The track has been steadily climbing the Billboard charts, reaching a new peak position of No. 18 on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart.

This achievement has landed Jennie in the company of another notable South Korean artist, BTS member Jimin. Last year, Jimin made his mark on the same chart with Angel Pt. 1, a track from the Fast and the Furious soundtrack, which peaked at No. 18 as well.

While One of the Girls and Angel Pt. 1 are tied for the third-highest-rising hits by South Korean acts on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart, the highest-charting song remains Girl of My Dreams by Juice WRLD and BTS member SUGA, peaking at No. 3.

J-Hope, another BTS member, also achieved significant success on the chart with On the Street, featuring J.Cole, reaching No. 14.

More details about Jennie and Jimin's latest activities

BLACKPINK's Jennie discussed her decision to establish her agency, ODD ATELIER (OA), on KBS 2TV's Lee Hyori's Red Carpet. Expressing a desire for freedom and comfort in her solo pursuits, Jennie emphasized her aim for individual activities and artistic independence with a familiar crew. During the conversation with Lee Hyori, she unveiled her dream of releasing her debut solo full-length album in 2024, expressing aspirations to showcase her music globally.

Meanwhile, Jimin commenced his military service on December 13, 2024, along with Jungkook. On the occasion of the Lunar New Year, he provided an update to his fans, assuring them of his well-being and urging them to maintain good health. Jimin is scheduled to complete his military service and be discharged on June 11, 2025. In his message to fans, he pledged to continue showcasing his artistic endeavors and releasing new content, expressing gratitude for their ongoing support.

