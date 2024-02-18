Did Joey Graziadei Apologize For Gypsy Rose Blanchard And Ruth Bader Ginsburg Flub? Find Out Amid The Bachelor Star's White House Visit

Joey Graziadei is an American television personality who is best known as the runner-up on season 20 of The Bachelorette and as the star of season 28 of The Bachelor.

Graziadei is clarifying that he definitely knows the difference between Gypsy Rose Blanchard and late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. The Bachelor lead’s apology came after he accidentally mixed up Blanchard and Ginsburg earlier this month in a Betches video that went viral on TikTok, earning more than 1.6 million views.

Joey Graziadei confused Gypsy Rose Blanchard for Ruth Bader Ginsburg in a mortifying video. The 28-year-old made the unbelievable mistake while playing a Betches game called “How Online Are You?” in which he had to guess the names of famous people and viral memes.

When shown a photo of Blanchard during a game called “How Online Are You,” Graziadei said, “I do know who this person is. Is it Ruth? No? Is it Jinsburg? Ginsburg? Something like that. Am I wrong?”

Though Graziadei mixed up their names, he knew a bit about Blanchard’s background, adding, “I know that she had something happen where she went to jail because of her mom. … I don’t know what I’m saying.”

Ginsburg served on the Supreme Court for 27 years before she died in September 2020 at age 87. As for Blanchard, the convicted murderer was released from prison after serving eight years for her role in her mother Dee Dee Blanchard's murder.

However, the reality star has issued an apology for the odd moment of confusion that occurred as he was playing the quiz game. In a video posted on the Bachelor Nation’s TikTok Thursday, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre teased Graziadei, asking him to identify Ginsburg in a photo since she heard he’s “good with names.”

“I’m so sorry,” Graziadei said in response. He continued, “It was a bad time. I knew that that wasn’t actually her in the photo. Ruth came to my head. I know I won’t live that one down. I know how much of a legend she is and how much she’s done for, you know, equal rights and women empowerment.”

Graziadei was invited to the White House, where he helped Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff offer a rose to Vice President Kamala Harris. In the video, the Second Gentleman looks at his wife and says, “Will you accept this rose?” and Vice President Harris responds, “Honey, I did, like, 11 years ago!”

Then Douglas looks to Joey and asks, “How did I do?” To which Graziadei replies while clapping, saying, “10 out of 10. A great pause. 10 out of 10!”

Graziadei also commented on the video, writing, “Well done Second Gentleman!”

Bachelor Nation fans commented on the post, saying things like, “Omg this is iconic!” and “How cute! Love this so much.”

More about Joey Graziadei

Graziadei is a Pennsylvania native, who grew up in the town of Collegeville. While he spent most of his youth in his home state, he graduated from West Chester University, located in southeastern Pennsylvania. He then moved to Hawaii soon after, announcing the news on Instagram in March 2017.

"It's official. After graduation I will be moving to Hawaii to be the Head Tennis Pro at Makai," he captioned a post of himself standing on rocks looking out at a beautiful turquoise ocean.

Since relocating, Graziadei has filled his Instagram feed with tropical pics. Between surfing the waves on Kauaʻi and watching the stunning sunsets at Hanalei Pavilion Beach Park, Graziadei keeps his followers updated on his island adventures.

In addition to studying communications and media while at West Chester University, Graziadei played on the Division II Men's Tennis team during his time at school. Upon graduating, he continued his passion for the sport in Hawaii.

Graziadei served as the head tennis professional at Princeville Makai Golf Club for a year and a half before continuing his role in Kukuiʻula on the South Shore of Kauaʻi, according to his LinkedIn profile. He currently works as a lifestyle and experience ambassador at the Kukui'ula Development Club, leading guests and members in activities internally and all over the island.

Graziadei participates in many other sports in addition to tennis. Between surfing and hiking, Graziadei soaks up his surroundings and spends much of his free time enjoying nature and the outdoors. He also picked up golfing at the Princeville Makai Golf Club where he taught tennis.

In June 2023, he shared a major accomplishment on his Instagram. "First hole in one. First time breaking par. All on the golf course that I learned how to play and my favorite hole in Hawaii. Let’s have a day!!" he wrote alongside a photo of him posing on the green.

