WAVES 2025: Ravi Mohan reacts to Ponniyin Selvan’s dismissal outside theaters; says ‘Gen-Z may watch reels but cinema…’

Ravi Mohan is currently in Mumbai attending the cinematic event WAVES 2025. As the actor spoke alongside his colleagues, he reacted to the attitude of Gen-Z towards big-screen cinema.

Speaking at the event, the actor addressed the dismissal faced by Ponniyin Selvan in theaters and said, “People will always watch Ponniyin Selvan in theatres but never on the phone.”

He also commented on the attitude of the new generation towards cinema and whether it would affect the industry. Ravi responded, “Gen-Z may watch reels, but cinema on the big screen won’t die.”

Jayam Ravi was seen talking about the movie franchise Ponniyin Selvan in Mumbai. The multi-starrer historical epic, directed by Mani Ratnam, portrays the early life of the Chola prince Arunmozhi Varman, who would go on to become the renowned emperor Rajaraja I.

Based on historical figures, the movie is a fictional adaptation of the 1955 novel of the same name by Kalki Krishnamurthy. The film, which is split across two parts, features actors like Chiyaan Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Ravi Mohan, Karthi, Trisha Krishnan, Jayaram, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sobhita Dhulipala, and many more in key roles.

While the movies were massive successes in theaters and critically acclaimed, they did not generate much buzz after their debut on OTT platforms.

Moving ahead, Ravi Mohan was last seen in the lead role in the film Kadhalikka Neramillai. The romantic comedy, written and directed by Kiruthiga Udhayanidhi, was loosely inspired by the 2010 American film The Switch, with Nithya Menen as the co-lead.

In addition to the lead actors, the film also featured an ensemble cast including Vinay Rai, Yogi Babu, T. J. Bhanu, John Kokken, and more.

Looking forward, the actor is next set to appear in the lead role in the movie Parasakthi, starring Sivakarthikeyan. The upcoming film, directed by Sudha Kongara, is a period drama with Mohan playing an antagonist.

Apart from that, the actor also has films like Karathey Babu, Thani Oruvan 2, and more in the pipeline.

