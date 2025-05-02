After recording Rs 19.00 crore on the opening day, the Ajay Devgn-led Raid 2 has shown a good hold in collections on the second day. According to very early trends, the Rajkumar Gupta directorial is looking to collect in the range of Rs 10.75 crore to Rs 11.75 crore on the second day, taking the total collections to Rs 30 crore. The film has continued with a steady run in Maharashtra and Gujarat, and has set itself up well for a good trajectory over the weekend.

Advertisement

The top 3 national chains – PVRInox and Cinepolis – are looking to collect around Rs 6.00 crore, contributing 55 percent to the total business. Raid 2 is steady all across the board, which means that there is a certain amount of appreciation, and the on-ground scenario is different from the digital world, where the response is largely mixed. The drop could have been steeper, taking the film to single-digit mark, and the target for Raid 2 was to hit the Rs 10 crore mark on Friday. That seems to be happening with ease as of the early trends.

With Rs 30 crore in 2-days, Raid 2 will be targeting an opening weekend around the Rs 63 crore mark, which is a solid result for a non-action film in today’s world. A general trend from an extended weekend of Rs 63 crore will ensure a HIT tag for Raid, that too in the times when the industry needed the most.

The costs are in check, and the makers have fetched good backend deal too from satellite and digital, which means that the film will end up being a profit-making venture for the stakeholders by the end of run, though the film needs to comfortably hit a century at the box office. The film is faring better than the early projections, primarily due to strong support from the audience in Maharashtra and Gujarat, which happen to be core Ajay Devgn markets too.

Advertisement

Raid 2 Day Wise Box Office Collection:

Thursday: Rs 19.00 crore

Friday: Rs 11.00 crore (Estimate)

Total: Rs 30.00 crore

Note: These are estimates based on early trends. The actuals may differ and will be updated on the site by Saturday morning!

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Deepika Padukone joins Prabhas in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit