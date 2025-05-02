One Piece Episode 1128: Saturn Arrives On Egghead; Recap, Release Date, Where To Watch And More

The last One Piece episode, titled ‘Luffy vs. Kizaru! A Fierce Kaleidoscopic Battle,’ opened with Luffy flinging Kizaru far from Egghead. Vegapunk Atlas announced a plan to reach the Stratophase and halt the Mark III Pacifistas. Dr. Vegapunk joined her, while Edison stayed behind to deactivate the Frontier Dome.

Meanwhile, Zoro duelled Lucci as Luffy fended off Kizaru’s returning light clones. Kizaru targeted Atlas’ group, though Luffy blocked the strike, enduring the pain. As Atlas redirected the Pacifistas, the episode ended with Saint Saturn preparing to intervene.

One Piece Episode 1128 will likely center on Saturn initiating direct action after assessing his side's situation. He will likely interfere with the Pacifista command, neutralizing their shift in loyalty. Luffy, Zoro, Sanji, and Jinbe may sense Saturn’s ominous aura as well, reacting with caution.

Saturn will likely demonstrate his unique powers in this upcoming episode, which may stem from a yet-unknown Devil Fruit. The episode will likely conclude with Gear 5 Luffy confronting this new overwhelming threat.

One Piece Episode 1128 will be titled ‘The Nightmare Strikes - Warrior God of Science and Defense, Saint Saturn,’ and will be released on Sunday, May 4, 2025, at 11:15 pm JST. Internationally, the episode will premiere the previous day, at roughly 2:15 pm GMT / 7:15 am PT / 10:15 am ET, though the exact release times may vary according to the time zones.

Fans can catch One Piece Episode 1128 on streaming platforms such as Crunchyroll and Netflix. Although Netflix is currently streaming the Egghead arc, it's unclear whether they will continue with new episodes after this arc concludes.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.

