TRIGGER WARNING: This article contains references to an individual's death.

The Bachelor star Joey Graziadei mistook Gypsy Rose Blanchard for Ruth Bader Ginsburg in an apparent flash of lightning that will undoubtedly come back to haunt him. Betches released a new video in which the reality star played a game of How Online Are You? where he had to guess the names of celebrities and memes that are popular on the internet. However, after he gave the wrong response, the video went viral.

The video shows Graziadei attempting to identify a picture of Gypsy-Rose Blanchard, who made news recently after serving eight years in prison for the second-degree murder of her mother. Joey says, "I do know who this person is! Is it Ruth? It’s Jinsburg or Ginsburg or something like that. Am I wrong? I know that she had something happen where she went to jail because of her mom, Ruth Ginsburg? I dunno what I’m saying!"

Even though he confused the convicted felon for the influential Supreme Court justice, Graziadei eventually proved that, despite his inability to recall Blanchard's name, he was aware of who she was. The Season 28 star appeared a little embarrassed when the creative team gave him the right answer.

Who is Ruth Bader Ginsburg?

Early life and education

On March 15, 1933, Ruth Bader Ginsburg was born in Brooklyn, New York, and she passed away in Washington, D.C. on September 18, 2020. Between 1993 and 2020, she served as an associate justice of the US Supreme Court. She was the second female member of the Supreme Court.

She graduated from Cornell University with a bachelor's degree and married Martin D. Ginsburg. She later enrolled in Harvard Law School, where she was one of the few female students in her class. After transferring to Columbia Law School, Ginsburg earned a dual first-class diploma.

Career as an American Supreme Court associate

Regarded as a moderate consensus builder at the time, she was nominated by President Bill Clinton to succeed retiring Justice Byron White. After Sandra Day O'Connor, Ginsburg was the second female justice and the first Jewish woman to hold a position on the bench.

Ginsburg delivered majority opinions in cases including Friends of the Earth, Inc. v. Laidlaw Environmental Services, Inc. (2000), United States v. Virginia (1996), Olmstead v. L.C. (1999), and City of Sherrill v. Oneida Indian Nation of New York (2005) while she was on the bench. Ginsburg gained prominence later in her career for her fervent dissents that expressed liberal legal opinions.

