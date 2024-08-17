Did you know Farhan Akhtar and Zoya Akhtar grew up in Salman Khan’s Galaxy Apartment? ‘It was fun’

Zoya Akhtar is currently promoting her upcoming docu-series Angry Young Men: The Salim-Javed story. The writer-director teams up with his brother Farhan Akhtar and Megastar Salman Khan to bankroll the project. When asked about her meeting with the Bollywood Superstar, the filmmaker called it fun and reminisced about her childhood memories in the Galaxy Apartment.

In a recent conversation with Bollywood Hungama, the Gully Boy director spoke at length that she visited Salman Khan's house (Galaxy Apartment) with her brother Farhan, and it was such a good feeling to be back there where they grew up and have lots of memories. “It was fun, we were in his (Salman Khan) lawn and had some tea, all his nephews were around. It was a nice feeling to be back at Galaxy because we grew up there and played in that garden,” said Zoya Akhtar.

While emphasizing more on her meeting with Salman Khan, the Dil Dhadakne Do director revealed that he was very open about the past and that they touched upon everything under the sun. Further, she added that since Salman is older than her and Farhan, he has seen much more of Salim-Javed's glory and has many insights to talk about.

Although Zoya has directed various movies with ensemble casts and found a special place among the audience, she never worked with Salman Khan in the capacity of director and actor, respectively. When she was quizzed about directing Salman Khan in a film, Zoya said that it would be amazing and delicious if it happens but since Salman Khan is such a huge star, she needs to find the correct script that can work for him, cater to his mass fandom and satisfy herself as a creative person.

For the unversed, Zoya Akhtar, Salman Khan, and Farhan Akhtar are jointly producing Angry Young Men, a three-part docu-series, under their respective production banners, Tiger Baby, Salman Khan Films, and Excel Entertainment. The Namrata Rao directorial is set to stream on Prime Video on August 20. The docu-series explores the lives of iconic screenwriter Salim-Javed, who changed cinema in the 1970s and 1980s.

