Salman Khan slams people saying ‘Salim-Javed ka dimaag kharaab ho gaya’ at Angry Young Men trailer launch: ‘Aaj ke writers cinema me se uthake…’

Salman Khan expressed his admiration for Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar at the trailer launch of the docu-series Angry Young Men, which focuses on their lives. During the event, held on August 13, he shared his memories in front of a crowd of esteemed guests, reminiscing about the days when the iconic writing duo faced criticism and was labeled as crazy.

Khan said during the trailer launch, “Two people giving hits after hits. Dimag inka chal raha tha aur bohot ache se chal raha tha. Kyunki woh hit pe hit de rahe the. Zyada kaam ke wajah se jinhe mana karte the, unhone bola ki inka dimaag kharab hai. Dimaag toh unka kharab hai. (The minds of this duo were working more than fine because they were giving back-to-back hits. Only those people who Salim-Javed didn’t work with were the ones who called them mad. It was the opposite.)”

Salman Khan then shared his thoughts on the plight of today’s writers. According to the superstar, Salim-Javed used to think and take inspiration from life. “Aaj ke writers cinema mein se uthaake cinema mein dalte hai (Today’s writers pick things from old movies and repackage them for new films),” said Salman adding that the current generation lacks the drive to step up, unlike Salim-Javed.

Releasing on August 20, Prime Video's Angry Young Men is a nostalgic ride revolving around the life and adventures of writer-duo Salim-Javed, who birthed the archetype of the Angry Young Man for Hindi cinema. Directed by debutant Namrata Rao, the docu-series stars Salim Khan, Javed Akhtar, Salman Khan, Farhan Akhtar, Arbaaz Khan, Jaya Bachchan, Aamir Khan, and Zoya Akhtar, among many others.

This series is being produced by Salman Khan Films, Excel Media & Entertainment, and Tiger Baby, with executive production by Salma Khan, Salman Khan, Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar, Zoya Akhtar, and Reema Kagti.

On Salman Khan’s work front, the actor is currently gearing up to start rolling his next Sikandar. Directed by AR Murugadoss and presented by Sajid Nadiadwala, the much-awaited actioner will arrive on the big screen on Eid 2025. It will also star Rashmika Mandanna, Sathyaraj, and Prateik Babbar in key roles.

