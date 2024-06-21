On June 18, Farhan Akhtar directed Lakshya, starring Hrithik Roshan and Preity Zinta in lead roles completed 20 years of its release. Celebrating the same, Farhan and his producer partner, Ritesh Sidhwani got in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla. The duo opened up about the challenges of making this army-based film and are proud that their work has stood the test of times and inspired 1000s of people to join the Indian Army.

“Don 3 begins in 2025,” confirms Farhan Akhtar

Through the conversation, Farhan was asked about his next directorial. For those unaware, Farhan last directed Shah Rukh Khan in Don 2, back in 2012. Opening up about his plans, Farhan said, “We start filming Don 3 next year. I am really looking forward to it. We have announced Jee Le Zaraa as well, so that’s another film that I will be directing. It has been a while since I directed a film and I can’t complain about it as I enjoyed being a part of some wonderful films. I do feel a very strong urge to direct these films

When asked if he has locked the timelines for the shoot, the actor laughed, “It’s not just about my dates. There are many people involved and the dates need to match. But, you will definitely see these two films from me as a director.” Farhan Akhtar is presently gearing up to start his next acting venture, before switching to Don 3 with Ranveer Singh and Kiara Advani from the first quarter of 2024.

Jee Le Zaraa back on track with Priyanka, Katrina and Alia

As reported by Pinkvilla before, Don 3 will be followed by Jee Le Zaraa, with the intent of bringing the OG Trio, Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif, and Alia Bhatt together. You catch watch the full interaction with Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani here, as they went down the memory lane to discuss Lakshya and a lot more.

