Salman Khan and Zoya Akhtar to collaborate on project? Director says, ‘It will be delicious’

Salman Khan, one of Bollywood's biggest stars, is renowned for his blockbuster films that appeal to audiences nationwide. Despite not having collaborated on a project before, Zoya, celebrated for films such as Luck by Chance, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, and Gully Boy, recently expressed excitement about the prospect. She indicated that a potential partnership with Salman could be “delicious,” contingent on finding the right project that appeals to both her and the superstar.

In a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama, Zoya spoke about the possibility of collaborating with Salman, expressing enthusiasm by saying, "It would be amazing! He is a megastar who has got a crazy persona and a huge fanbase. I have to obviously find a subject that works for him, his fans, and me. The minute we find a subject, it would be delicious, it would be a lot of fun."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Khan will next seen in AR Murugadoss and Sajid Nadiadwala's Sikandar. Mid-Day recently reported that the first shooting schedule for the film may have wrapped up on July 1.

The report stated that the schedule concluded with a major action scene between Khan and co-star Prateik Babbar at the Chitrakoot Grounds. This sequence, filmed at the Taj Lands End in Bandra, featured a plane and a specially constructed exterior set.

The publication also noted that after finishing the action sequence on Monday, the team is likely to take a break of around 45 days. During this time, a new set is expected to be built at the SRPF Ground in Goregaon.

The report also suggested that the team is set to begin shooting the second schedule in August 2024. A source informed the publication that Murugadoss' team has planned the schedule to ensure the set is built during the rainy season. The source added that the film crew would reconvene in mid-August to film action scenes and sequences involving large crowds. According to the report, this phase will last for 40 days.

Rashmika Mandanna will play the female lead in Khan-led movie and it will hit big screens on the occasion of Eid 2025.

