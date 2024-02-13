Dino of SEVENTEEN shares his interaction with Castaway Diva star, Park Eun Bin; Fans react

Dino, the maknae of the K-pop group SEVENTEEN recently celebrated his twenty-fifth birthday and went on his customary birthday live to celebrate it with Carats. During the live he shared about his impromptu interaction with the Extraordinary Attorney Woo star, Park Eun Bin. He was humbled by the generous and welcoming personality of Castaway Diva’s star.

Dino Sang the OST for Park Eun Bin’s comeback drama Castaway Diva

The singer of Wait, recently lent his voice to the original soundtrack of the star’s newest drama, Castaway Diva titled Icarus. The song describes one’s aim to fly higher and higher in life even if it costs a lot. Just like Icarus who longed to reach the sun even if it cost him his wings. Similarly, Seo Mok Ha, the character played by Park Eun Bin wants to make a place for her in the world from which she was cut off for fifteen years. She wants to touch the skies whatever it takes.

SEVENTEEN’s maknae’s hyungs were also seen promoting his song.

How was Dino’s interaction with the Castaway Diva star?

Dino shared in the live that he was at first skeptical of greeting the superstar as he was with his group members when they attended the MAMA. But Seungkwan, his hyung from SEVENTEEN pushed him to go and meet the Extraordinary Attorney Woo star. He said he was dragged by Seungkwan to say hello. When he said “Hi, I sang Icarus.” The maknae of SEVENTEEN recalls that the Castaway Diva star was very warm and greeted him by singing a verse of the song itself. The interaction erupted a wave of love and attention from viewers and fans alike. They wish to see more of their interactions soon.

