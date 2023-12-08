Park Eun Bin credits Taylor Swift and IU as singing inspirations for Castaway Diva role

Park Eun Bin extended her thanks to the fans who supported the recently concluded series Castaway Diva. She expressed affection for her co-stars, and the production team, and shared insights into her portrayal of Seo Mok Ha, revealing the inspiration behind the character.

Park Eun Bin reveals inspiration behind Castaway Diva role; opens up about relations with co-stars

As she portrayed a singer in Castaway Diva, Park Eun Bin found inspiration in notable figures in the music industry. Despite her ability to sing, she sought to enhance her performance by drawing confidence from her idols, mirroring the journey of her character Seo Mok Ha.

In the series' final scene, where Park Eun Bin performs in front of a large audience, she revealed that her favorite singers, Taylor Swift and IU, served as her muse. The actress shared, “I even wore a costume reminiscent of Taylor Swift's tour, and I aimed to embody IU's charisma while staying true to the character of Seo Mok Ha.”

On December 6, Park Eun Bin thanked viewers for supporting Castaway Diva. The actress, who recently starred in the healing series as an aspiring singer stranded on an uninhabited island for 15 years, expressed surprise at the show's overwhelming response, emphasizing her genuine gratitude to fans.

She also appreciated the support of co-star Kim Hyo Jin, describing their relationship as sisterly, and extended thanks to Chae Jong Hyeop, her on-screen love interest, who became a friend off-screen. Park Eun Bin concluded by expressing gratitude to vocal coaches, dance teachers, and the entire Castaway Diva crew.

More about Park Eun Bin

Park Eun Bin, a South Korean actress, debuted at age 5, gaining early recognition for portraying younger characters. She secured her first leading role in Operation Proposal, winning Best Young Actress at the 2009 KBS Drama Awards. After playing supporting roles, she gained acclaim in Hello, My Twenties! (2016-2017) and took on lead roles, including Hot Stove League (2019-2020).

In 2022, she won Best Actress at the Asian Contents Awards for Extraordinary Attorney Woo. Continuing her success, Park Eun Bin received the Grand Prize at the 59th Baeksang Arts Awards in 2023 for her role in Extraordinary Attorney Woo.

