Ex-BIGBANG member T.O.P pens gratitude note after SpaceX's dearMoon project cancellation; says, ‘It inspired to make new music’

Ex-BIGBANG member T.O.P is one of the eight artists who were chosen to participate in the dearMoon project expedition. Announced in 2022, the news quickly took the internet by storm. With the project’s cancellation, T.O.P penned a heartfelt Instagram post revealing all the preparations for this mission taught him.

Former BIGBANG member T.O.P pens heartfelt post about dearMoon lunar tourism project cancellation

On June 2, the former BIGBANG member took to his Instagram and shared a gratitude note regarding the dearMoon project cancellation. He penned in English, ‘Being selected as a dearMoon crew member was one of the greatest honors of my life. My heart is full of gratitude for the experience I gained and the friendships I made through this process.’

He also hinted at new solo music saying that the preparation for this mission helped him forge a connection with the moon and the entire universe. As a result, it has inspired him to compose a lot of new music which he is excited to share with the fans soon.

The DOOM DADA singer also expressed his utmost willingness to travel to the moon someday and make the people proud, who trusted him in the process of the dearMoon project.

Read T.O.P’s full gratitude note here:

More about SpaceX's dearMoon project

dearMoon was a lunar tourism project by the American spacecraft designer SpaceX. This mission was created with the intention of launching the first-ever private flight around the moon.

In 2022, T.O.P was named one of the eight artists and the only Korean who would join the expedition as a crew member. Among the others were producer and DJ Steve Aoki, filmmaker Karim Iliya, Irish photographer Rhiannon Adam, actor Dev Joshi, YouTuber Tim Dodd, choreographer Yemi A.D., dancer Miyu, and snowboarder Kaitlyn Farrington.

In partnership with SpaceX, the dearMoon project was created by Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa. The selection process for the on-board crew was quite competitive with over 1 million from 249 regions applying for it. Lastly, the above eight artists were selected to take part.

On June 1, Ysuaku Maezawa announced that the dearMoon project had been canceled.

Who is T.O.P?

Choi Seung Hyun, better known by T.O.P was a member of BIGBANG until May 31, 2023. In 2010, he made his solo debut with the digital single Turn It Up. Since his departure from the K-pop group, he has continued his music career as a soloist.

