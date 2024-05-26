Weekly Hallyu Newsmakers: BTS’ RM drops solo album Right Place, Wrong Person, Park Seo Joon rumored to be dating Lauren Tsai, and more

Trigger Warning: The article contains references to rape and mentions of sexual abuse.

From BTS’ RM’s new solo album Right Place, Wrong Person release to Han So Hee, Jung Hae In, and Girls’ Generation’s YoonA walking the red carpet of the 77th Cannes Film Festival, this week was quite eventful in K-pop and K-drama scene. Read on to catch up on all the exciting news from the week that has made it to the headlines.

BTS’ RM releases highly-anticipated solo album Right Place, Wrong Person

On May 24, BTS’ RM made his glorious solo comeback with the release of Right Place, Wrong Person. A pre-release track Come back to me was already unveiled on May 10, accompanied by a conceptual music video. On this day, alongside the other songs, RM also released a trippy music video for the title track LOST!, which is making waves in the K-pop industry of its extremely experimental composition.

A total of 11 tracks were revealed for his second solo album Right Place, Wrong Person including Right People, Wrong Place, Nuts, out of love, Domodachi (feat. Little Simz), ? (Interlude), Groin, Heaven, Around the world in a day (feat. Moses Sumney), ㅠㅠ (Credit Roll), LOST!, and Come back to me.

ADOR’s CEO Min Hee Jin accused of plagiarizing Mexican girl group’s concept for NewJeans

ADOR’s CEO Min Hee Jin accused ILLIT of copying NewJeans multiple times, making it one of the key elements in the ongoing power battle with HYBE. But now, allegations are being thrown at her only for ‘stealing’ from a Mexican girl group.

Not only NewJeans’ name is similar to this band called Jeans (JNS), but netizens dig up many more similarities. Min Hee Jin is being accused of creating a similar logo for the group, while there’s also a significant resemblance between the two group’s Y2K-style CDs. From specific poses in concept photos to choreography, NewJeans is being accused of ‘copying’ the Mexican girl band which rose to fame in the late 90s.

New Burning Sun Scandal documentary brings back ex-BIGBANG Seungri, Jung Joon Young, and more K-pop stars' roles in sexual harassment cases

A new documentary was released by BBC World Service, which detailed the infamous Burning Sun Scandal which shook the world back in 2019 and convicted three A-list K-pop stars.

This documentary revealed how ex-BIGBANG member Seungri incited prostitution, illicit currency transactions, gambling, and more malicious crimes under the roof of his glitzy night club Burning Sun in Seoul’s Gangnam. It was further revealed how he exploited a dozen women to attract investment from wealthy individuals.

His fellow K-pop stars Jung Joon Yooung and ex-F.T. Island member Choi Jong Hoon’s serial sexual harassment cases were also unveiled in detail.

Park Seo Joon rumored to be dating Marvel’s Legion actress Lauren Tsai

In other news, Park Seo Joon, who was last year reported to be dating YouTube Xooos has been entangled in a new dating rumor with American actress Lauren Tsai.

It stemmed from an alleged sighting of the duo having a cozy dinner in Japan. However, in response to the report, his agency said that they cannot confirm anything since it involves the personal life of the Fight for My Way actor.

Han So Hee, SNSD’s YoonA, and Jung Hae In attend the 77th Cannes Film Festival

Alongside many global luminaries, Korean stars also reached the red carpet of this year’s Cannes Film Festival. On the 6th day of the esteemed event, SNSD member YoonA walked the red carpet for Horizon: An American Saga.

Han So Hee also attended the screening of this American film, gracing the prestigious red carpets with an all-white look that glistened under the many cameras and flashes.

On the other hand, actor Jung Hae In attended the Cannes Film Festival debut of his upcoming film I, The Executioner.

Park Seo Joon, Choi Woo Shik, Lee Seok Jin’s Jinny’s Kitchen 2 confirms release date

This week, the upcoming season 2 of Lee Seo Jin's cooking show Jinny’s Kitchen (Korean translation Seojin’s) has confirmed the premiere date which is scheduled for June 28. This popular variety program’s upcoming season will also feature Park Seo Joon, Jung Yu Mi, Choi Woo Shik, and Go Min Si in the main roles.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with sexual assault or abuse, please report about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

