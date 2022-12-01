EXCLUSIVE: VERIVERY expresses thoughts on 1st music show win: It was an unforgettable moment…

VERIVERY marked a notable step in their idol career on November 23 when they were announced as the winners of the music program ‘Show Champion’ for that week. The seven members all expressed their shock about the win and they were visibly emotional after being handed the trophy by the MCs.

The MBC M weekly program was hosted by KIM JONGHYEON, Donggeon from TO1 and Cha Junho from DRIPPIN following the end of tenure for ASTRO’s Moon Bin and Sanha, and VERIVERY’s Kangmin. Among DRIPPIN’s The One, SECRET NUMBER’s TAP, YooA’s, Lim Young Woong’s Polaroid and VERIVERY’s Tap Tap, it was the Jellyfish Entertainment group that took him the win for the week.

In an exclusive update, the K-pop boy group shared their thoughts on making such a meaningful memory in the presence of their fans and fellow artists.

VERIVERY on first music show win

"It was an unforgettable moment where we rejoiced and shed tears together with many fans. We sincerely thank all the VERRERs who have made us do better by sending their constant love and support. We'll work even harder and do our best to pay back all those who have worked hard for us and become artists who keep improving."

Music shows hold a great deal of importance in K-pop idols’ careers and VERIVERY is no different. After debuting on January 9, 2019, it took them 3 years and 10 months to record their first win making it all the more special and precious. Dongheon, Hoyoung, Minchan, Gyehyeon, Yeonho, Yongseung and Kangmin, make the self-producing group VERIVERY, have marked another big leap to close off this year following the release of their third single album, Liminality - EP.LOVE, with the title track ‘Tap Tap’. We look forward to more recognition for the septet that continues exploring, learning, succeeding and wowing us with their content.

Congratulations to VERIVERY!