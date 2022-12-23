EXCLUSIVE: BLANK2Y on a unique K-pop debut, FUEGO comeback and more

2022 is being called the year of the girl group debuts and it was, but here’s what it was also- a time for experimenting with new concepts with niche boy groups coming up and unleashing their potential into the wide K-pop world. BLANK2Y did just that and more bringing their experiences in the industry and moulding them to become larger than life.

The group emerged from Keystone Entertainment with members like Louis and Donghyuk having debuted before, and many others like Siwoo, Youngbin, Mikey and Sungjoon having given their best to fulfil their debut dreams by participating in selected survival programs . Young guns with their oldest being just 24 and their youngest still schooling, they present refreshing energy and bring their passion to the table.

BLANK2Y debuted on May 24, 2022, with their first EP titled ‘K2Y I : Confidence’ and the title track ‘Thumbs Up’, marking the first release from their K2Y series. Within three months, the group decided to make a return with their second mini-album ‘K2Y II : Passion’ and the corresponding title track ‘FUEGO’. They have promised their fans, K2YWEs, that they will soon make another return and we are already anticipating it.

On the other hand, ‘FUEGO’, which is derived from a Spanish word meaning fire, carries their dominating and charismatic selves into yet another fervent release meant to showcase their passion. The music video for the track is a collaboration between animation and their real selves as they crash, burn, splash and churn out a dance number.

BLANK2Y Interview with Pinkvilla

The nine-membered boy group, comprising DK, Louis, Donghyuk, Siwoo, Mikey, U, Youngbin, Sungjoon, and Sodam, spoke to Pinkvilla and detailed their K-pop entry while also being very reflective of their high tension, pumped up and fun-loving usual behaviour.

The group has decided to march ahead with a unique concept and a will to succeed in the ever-competitive K-pop industry. Now returning with their first comeback, the boys spoke in an exclusive chat about their debut, what debuting means to them and more.

Check out the full interview below.