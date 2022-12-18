Jang Gyuri opens about the reasons that led to her exit from fromis_9

Rising actress Jang Gyuri has opened up about her first main role and what it was like to be a part of fromis_9 . She portrayed Tae Cho Hee, the vice captain of the cheering squad Theia, in the popular K-drama 'Cheer Up,' which aired recently. In a recent interview, the actress showed her sincerity and opened up about some personal topics.

Jang Gyuri shares that acting was always her dream, and she thought being in the group was a nuisance to the team. She says, “I thought I had grown up with the members and achieved a lot while being a part of fromis_9. Now I thought it would be nice to watch the members go ahead as I take a step behind. I believed in the members and decided to leave the group.”

She also further said, “At the beginning of the filming of ‘Cheer Up,’ I did team activities and acting at the same time. I couldn’t concentrate physically or mentally, and I felt that I was still lacking in doing both. Especially physically, it was really hard. I practised dancing for the Cheer Up squad together, as well as the group’s choreography but I couldn't memorise any of it. I thought it was too much to do at the same time, and I feel sorry for the members because I felt like I harmed them.”

Jang Gyuri who cried at the fromis_9 fan meeting in April said, “I had a conversation with the company to some extent. The fans worry about me when I cry, so I don’t cry in front of them, but I couldn't hold back my tears that day. I thought it would be my last appearance as fromis_9’s Jang Gyuri and hence I was moved by seeing the fans. I wondered if they would be hurt because of me, and if they would still like and support me even if I made the decision of leaving the group, it was a mixed feeling.”

The actress continued, "There are still many things I want to explore as an actress, and I'll work hard to become a great actress so that I can confidently claim I'm actress Jang Gyuri." In July 2022, Jang Gyuri made the decision to leave the group so she could focus on her acting career.