Love Me Again by BTS’ V has managed to garner over a total of 500 million streams on the streaming platform Spotify. The song is the B-side track from his debut solo album, Layover, which was released in 2023. The singer has achieved this milestone for the first time in his solo career with this song.

BTS' V's Love Me Again surpasses 500 million streams on Spotify

On April 6, 2024, V, or Kim Taehyung from BTS, achieved yet another milestone in his career. Love Me Again, the B-side track from his first solo album, Layover, has amassed a total of 500 million streams. The amazing feat was attained by the artist for the first time with his solo music. Overall, it is the 32nd song in K-pop to achieve that incredible milestone. Moreover, it is the fastest B-side track by a K-pop artist to do so.

Currently, the singer is fulfilling his duty as an active soldier following his mandatory enlistment in the South Korean army. He joined the army on December 11, 2023, and will be discharged sometime around the first half of 2025. The artist has been updating and keeping in touch with the fans even though he has gone on a hiatus through the Weverse page. Additionally, he attended a soccer match while wearing the uniform earlier this month, sending all his fans into a frenzy.

Watch the Love Me Again music video

More about BTS' V

Although the artist is not active at the moment, he has various content for his fans to enjoy during his absence. From photoshoots to music videos, he kept various projects under wraps. The artist was featured in the music video for IU’s latest song, Love Wins All, where he played the role of her love interest. Additionally, he also released an English digital single titled FRI(END)S along with the music video. The song quickly garnered much attention from fans and had over 75 million streams on Spotify just a few days after its release.

The artist made his debut as a member of BTS alongside RM, J-Hope, Jimin, Jungkook, Jin, and Suga. In 2023, V officially debuted as a solo artist with the album Layover. The album was supported by pre-release singles titled Love Me Again and Rainy Day.

ALSO READ: Queen of Tears surpasses Reply 1988 to claim 3rd highest-rated tvN K-drama; trailing behind these two smash hits