EXO’s Suho is powerful crown prince who seeks revenge in compelling Missing Crown Prince teaser; Watch

MBN's long-awaited series Missing Crown Prince has just released an exciting new teaser. Set in the Joseon era, this romantic comedy follows the story of a crown prince abducted by his future wife-to-be. As they flee for their lives, an unexpected romance begins to bloom. This drama is a spin-off of Bossam: Steal the Fate, the highest-rated show in MBN history, and it's brought to life by the same talented writers, Kim Ji Soo and Park Chul.

New teaser for Suho's Missing Crown Prince

The fresh teaser kicks off with intruders breaching the palace walls, leading Crown Prince Lee Geon (EXO's Suho) to anxiously demand, "Don't you realize they're after me?!" Concurrently, scenes show King Hae Jong (Jeon Jin Oh) wounded and the royal physician Choi Sang Rok (Kim Joo Hun) facing ruthless attacks by merciless assailants.

Lee Geon's frustration reaches its peak as he confronts his adversary, declaring, “Do you believe your treachery will be forgiven?!” Soon after, as he's forcibly removed, a voice questions,“What do you mean he’s now a dethroned prince?” The following sequences portray Lee Geon enduring torment, accompanied by a solemn voiceover pleading, "For the sake of everyone, please let him die."

Continuing with the teaser, Choi Sang Rok delivers a firm demand, stating, "If you wish to marry my daughter, Choi Myung Yoon (Hong Ye Ji), then you must become the prince." In response, Lee Geon's younger brother, Prince Dosung (Kim Min Kyu), performs a haunting ritual, his tears blending with his words, “People I respect may die because of me.” The scene then shifts to Choi Myung Yoon, cradling a figure soaked in blood as she cries saying, ,“Because of my fate, I, too, might be the cause of the deaths of the innocent.”

The tension escalates as Lee Geon unveils blood-soaked bandages across his abdomen, commenting, “This is the result of trusting someone I never doubted in my dreams.” Meanwhile, Prince Dosung grips a blade, his voice firm as he proclaims, "The dethroned prince and I are now enemies," echoed by Lee Geon's assertion, "Once I step back into the palace, we'll be enemies," as he engages in a fierce battle, setting the stage for an unavoidable clash between the siblings.

Lee Geon declares, "I will seek revenge without fail," while the voice of the rebellious faction expresses fear, saying, "If the Crown Prince comes back, we might all die." The tension peaks as Lee Geon, adorned in majestic blue attire, confidently returns to the palace, declaring, "I am the prince of Joseon!"

Watch the teaser below!

More about Missing Crown Prince

Originally scheduled to debut on March 9, Missing Crown Prince has been pushed back to April 13. The production team cited their commitment to delivering a polished and impeccable storyline as the reason for the delay. With extensive preparations underway, they assure fans that they will present a production of the highest quality, complete with a carefully crafted narrative. Fans are kindly asked to look forward to the premiere of Missing Crown Prince on April 13 at 9:40 PM KST.

