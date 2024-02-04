Castaway Diva star Park Eun Bin and My Name's Han So Hee's alleged drama fees leave fans astonished; report

With the global success of Korean entertainment, it's expected that top actors earn significant amounts for each project. However, recently reported drama fees of top actresses Park Eun Bin and Han So Hee have sparked a heated debate online in Korea. Both actresses are immensely successful and have become household names in the K-drama industry.

Park Eun Bin and Han So Hee's drama fees

On February 1, a Newsen report mentioned that Park Eun Bin's updated fee for a new show, Hyper Knife, is expected to reach a whopping 300 million KRW (about 224,000 USD) per episode. While the amount is still being negotiated, industry insiders reportedly stated that the actress is worth any amount within a reasonable range. Park Eun Bin's streak of successful dramas in recent years, such as Extraordinary Attorney Woo and Castaway Diva, has caused an explosion in her popularity both domestically and internationally.

This increased popularity has led to a considerable hike in her appearance fees. For Castaway Diva, she reportedly received 160 million KRW (about 120,000 USD) per episode. According to inside sources, it is customary in the industry to increase the fee of an actor by 1.2 to 1.3 times if their previous work is successful. However, for Park Eun Bin, the increase might actually be as much as 100 percent if negotiations allow it.

On the other hand, Han So Hee, another top actress in the industry, reportedly received 200 million KRW (about 149,000 USD) per episode for Gyeongseong Creature, her latest Netflix show. Although the actress is one of the most well-known faces in the industry, this project marks only her fourth lead role. Given the high fee received by Han So Hee, many netizens drew comparisons with industry veterans like IU and Bae Suzy, speculating if their appearance fees would be even higher.

While both Park Eun Bin and Han So Hee's pay grades left people shocked, many felt that the latter was more surprising, considering that her career is not nearly as long as Park Eun Bin's. However, the majority of netizens showed understanding, reasoning that Han So Hee's high pay is completely justifiable given her widespread popularity, especially in international markets, and her talent and skills.

More about Park Eun Bin and Han So Hee

Park Eun Bin is a South Korean actress who began her career as a child model in 1996. She made her small screen debut as a child actress in the 1998 series White Nights 3.98. Park Eun Bin is known for her lead roles in several television series, including Hello, My Twenties! (2016–2017), Hot Stove League (2019–2020), Do You Like Brahms? (2020), The King's Affection (2021), Extraordinary Attorney Woo (2022), and Castaway Diva (2023).

Park Eun Bin gained international recognition for her portrayal of the titular character in Extraordinary Attorney Woo, for which she won the Grand Prize for Television at the 59th Baeksang Arts Awards.

Lee So Hee, known professionally as Han So Hee, is also a talented South Korean actress. She started her career as a supporting character in television series such as Money Flower (2017), 100 Days My Prince (2018), and Abyss (2019). Later on, she transitioned into lead roles in dramas like The World of the Married (2020), Nevertheless (2021), My Name (2021), and Gyeongseong Creature (2023–2024).

