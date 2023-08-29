Former NCT member Lucas sends love and support for NCT U’s latest release, Baggy Jeans

On August 29, former NCT and WayV member Lucas took to a paid fan messaging platform to talk to his fans and said that he found NCT U’s Baggy Jeans extremely cool. He asked the fans to support them and their song. Seeing this, fans were divided over the gesture. While some were happy to see him outrightly showing his love for his friends, others failed to see the goodness of the said gesture. Many people on various social media platforms said that ‘he had no right to do so’ or he should ‘stay in his lane and focus on his solo career.’

Lucas leaving NCT and WayV

Earlier, SM Entertainment had released an official statement saying that as a result of discussions among the team and Lucas, the artist had chosen to leave NCT and WayV while proceeding with his solo activities. They also stated that the decision was made for the members as well as the fans after extensive discussion. They had requested the support of the fans who liked Lucas as a member of NCT and WayV. Lucas, at the time, had also released a long hand-written letter. In that, he stated that he felt sorry for all the members who had become his brothers in the past 8 years. He thanked them for taking care of him and he will always be there to support his NCT as well as WayV members. In the end, he hoped that the members would remember him as Huang Xuxi (his real name) and not as Lucas.

Lucas’ controversy

Previously, Lucas was entangled in a controversy in August 2021. Person A, who claimed at the time to have been in a relationship with Lucas for a number of years, disclosed through an online community that Lucas had lied to her. She likewise said that Lucas requested gifts and gossiped about everyone around him. Lucas halted his activities as a result of these controversies. At that point, he released an apology, saying, "I won't allow this to repeat, and I will shut down all my scheduled activities. I will take the time to ponder and reflect on my actions."

