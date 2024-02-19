NCT’s Doyoung is announced to release a solo album by SM Entertainment. NCT is the largest group present in the agency, and it is comprised of 26 members across six subunits. NCT DREAM, NCT 127, NCT U, WayV, DoJaeJung, and NCT WISH are the units where the artists are given an opportunity to unleash their creativity. WayV is the subunit that includes Chinese members, meanwhile, NCT WISH is a newly formed group which consists of Japanese members. Moreover, NCT U does not have a fixed lineup, and it changes with each comeback.

NCT’s Doyoung will release solo album in 2024

It is confirmed by SM Entertainment that Doyoung is set to release his first-ever solo album following Ten and Taeyong’s solo releases. The date of the premiere has not been revealed yet, but it is stated that the album will be dropped in the first half of the year. Doyoung is part of the NCT 127 subunit, where his position is that of the main vocalist. Doyoung has a unique flair and personality, so fans are hoping to see a side of him that they have never seen before.

NCT’s Ten and Taeyong’s solo venture

NCT’s solo releases started with Ten starting his solo artist journey at the beginning of 2024. He released his solo album on February 13, 2024, along with the music video for the title track, Nightwalker. Along with an incredible concept, the artist exceeded all expectations with his album. Known for his incredible dancing skills and magnificent stage presence, the artist showed off his talent with the latest release.

NCT’s Ten also began his solo concert tour, Ten Facncon 1001, on February 17, 2024, in Seoul. He will be performing in Bangkok, Thailand, on March 3, followed by Hong Kong on March 9, and Jakarta, Indonesia, on April 27.

Watch NCT's Ten's solo music video Nightwalker

On the other hand, NCT’s leader, Taeyong, is also set to release a new solo album this month. On February 26, 2024, the artist is scheduled to release his mini-album, TAP, along with a music video of the title track. Teasers and promotional videos have been released since the past week that showcase a unique concept where he searches for his ‘alter ego’. Additionally, the artist will be holding his solo concert for the first time on February 24 and 25, 2024, called TY TRACK.

