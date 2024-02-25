Ex-NCT member Lucas releases documentary FREEZE after hiatus; talks about mental health post controversy

Lucas, the ex-NCT, ex-WayV member, released the first part of his documentary FREEZE on February 24. He took an indefinite hiatus after his controversy, and he even parted ways with NCT and its Chinese group WayV. Lucas as a consequence took an extended and indefinite hiatus with no plans on when he would return to the K-pop scene. Finally, on February 23, Lucas dropped a picture of himself and tagged his new official account hinting at a possible solo comeback.

Ex-NCT member Lucas releases the first part of his documentary FREEZE after hiatus

Ex-NCT member Lucas has released the first part of his documentary FREEZE on YouTube, which can be seen as the first step toward a possible comeback from the artist. The documentary is the first part of FREEZE and possibly will have more parts. The documentary was released nineteen hours ago through his official account on YouTube. The video has crossed 900,000 views in just a few hours.

For the unversed, Lucas went on a prolonged hiatus in August of 2021 and in May of 2023, Lucas’s departure from NCT and WayV was confirmed.

The ex-NCT member faced a controversy when he was allegedly caught cheating on his former girlfriend. In FREEZE, Lucas is seen reflecting on where he went wrong and he reflects on his mistakes and how he wants to make up for them. The artist breaks the wall and is shown in a much more humane way when he gets candid about his time on hiatus where he battled with bad mental health post-controversy. Lucas, the ex-WayV member, even accepts having thoughts of ending his life because of his mistakes.

Lucas reflects on his time on hiatus in the newly released documentary FREEZE

The ex-NCT member Lucas, is a rapper, singer, and model under SM Entertainment. He made his official debut with NCT in 2018. In December 2018, he was announced as a member of NCT’s China-based unit WayV. He also joined a supergroup formed by SM Entertainment, SuperM in 2019. Following his controversy in 2021 where he was alleged for gaslighting in his past relationship, Lucas stepped back from his career.

In FREEZE, Lucas’ documentary we see the K-pop artist being unconditionally honest and talking about when he was in a very bad place physically and mentally. Lucas gets emotional and unreservedly honest with his manager who he says has been like a friend to him while he was on hiatus. The ex-NCT member talks of a time when he spent almost six months cooped up inside his house and just lost the will to do anything. He accepts to have lost hair and weight during this time signaling his physical health. Mentally, Lucas was feeling so dejected that even the thought of ending his life crossed his mind. The ex-WayV member also saw a time when he had given up on himself.

Lucas, the ex-NCT member, is unfiltered and seen in a crude light as we delve into the time when he was alone in a space where his mental and physical health was not good. He reflects on his mistakes and apologizes. He regrets and feels that if he hadn’t done some things in the past whatever happened could have been avoided. Lucas, the member of SuperM with his new documentary and new official accounts has hinted at a possible comeback in the near future. As the artist gears up we hope for the best and wait in all eagerness for the comeback of the SuperM member, Lucas.

