From Extraordinary You to The Impossible Heir: Lee Jae Wook's special connection with friend's love interests in K-dramas

Lee Jae Wook has impressed fans with amazing acting skills in various dramas. Lee Jae Wook made his debut in 2018 with the drama Memories of Alhambra. He shot to fame with the 2019 drama Search: WWW in which he took the main role. The actor gained global popularity with projects like Extraordinary You, Alchemy of Souls and more. He will be taking the lead role in the upcoming drama Hong Rang. Earlier this month, it was confirmed that Lee Jae Wook and aespa's Karina are dating each other.

Lee Jae Wook's special bond with friend's love interests in K-drama

Lee Jae Wook has appeared in roles in which he gets involved in a love triangle with friends. Netizens noticed this pattern in the characters he has played. Fans find it amusing that his characters always end up in a situation in which his character forms a special romantic bond with his best friend's love interest. It is interesting to see how two friends fall for the same girl. This was the case in Extraordinary You and Alchemy of Souls series and now his latest, The Impossible Heir.

Extraordinary You

Extraordinary You is a romance comedy which stars Rowoon, Kim Hye Yoon and Lee Jae Wook. It tells the story of webtoon characters who don't have control over their lives as their stories turn how the writer wants them to. One day, a supporting character gains consciousness of the real world and decides to take charge of her own story and find her happy ending. The drama plays with the viewers' expectations and playfully makes fun of the cliches in K-drama while also following them.

Alchemy of Souls

Alchemy of Souls is a fantasy romance starring Lee Jae Wook, Jung So Min, Hwang Min Hyun and Go Youn Jung. The story is set in a fictional place and time where sorcery and magic exist. The story revolves around an assassin whose soul shifts into a regular girl who is the servant of a mage heir from a renowned family. There are deep-kept secrets which start to unfold. Love blossoms between the mage and the assassin.

The impossible Heir

The Impossible Heir premiered on February 28 and is streaming on Disney+.

The story revolves around an ambitious man who gets to know that he is the illegitimate child of a big businessman. He pairs up with his childhood friend who has the brains and together they plan to take over the company and get what is rightfully his. Their plans are jeopardized because of a young woman.

Lee Jae Wook, Lee Jun Young, Hong Suzu, and Lee Ji Hoon will be take on the main roles in this drama.

This project has been directed by Min Yeon Hong who has also previously worked on Missing: The Other Side, Insider, and more. Choi Won is the scriptwriter for The Impossible Heir. He has also written Miss Butcher, Baby & I, and more.

Lee Jae Wook and aespa's Karina confirmed to be dating

Karina's agency SM Entertainment said that they are looking into the reports. C-JeS Studio representing Lee Jae Wook commented, 'We have just seen the article. We are looking into the reports.'

The reports suggest that the two spent time together at the Prada’s fashion show on January 14, and their relationship developed. According to an insider, the two fell in love at the fashion show. The report also mentioned that they enjoy dates together whenever they have time and generally meet in Lee Jae Wook's neighbourhood.

