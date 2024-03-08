The Impossible Heir Ep 3-4 review: Lee Jae Wook, Lee Jun Young, Han Su Zu’s exciting plot falters with dull moments

Name: The Impossible Heir (로얄로더 in Korean)

Premiere date: February 28, 2024

Cast: Lee Jae Wook, Lee Jun Young and Hong Su Zu

Director: Min Yeon Hong, Lee Hyang Bon

Writer: Choi Won

Number of episodes: 12

Genre: Thriller, Business, Drama, Political

Language: Korean

Where to watch: Disney+

The Impossible Heir plot

The Impossible Heir narrates the tale of three underdogs who unite to orchestrate a takeover of Korea's biggest conglomerate. Lee Jae Wook portrays Han Tae Oh, the son of a murderer, while Lee Jun Young takes on the role of Kang In Ha, the illegitimate son of a chaebol chairman. Hong Su Zu plays Na Hye Won, burdened with debt due to her father's gambling habits.

Catch a glimpse of the excitement in the teaser trailer here-

Quick recap of episodes 3 and 4 of The Impossible Heir

In episode 3, we glimpse into the future as Tae Oh secures a job with the chairman of Kang Oh's company. Fast forward five years later, and Tae Oh has risen to become a trusted confidant of the chairman. As tensions escalate within the Kang family over control of the Kang Oh group, the power struggle intensifies. The chairman has already chosen his candidate for the presidency, someone poised to assist in his ambitious Royal Road Project.

At the party's leadership election, Jo Sundong emerges victorious, much to the delight of Seong Joo and his mother. However, it soon becomes clear that Jo Sundong opposes the chairman's Royal Road Project, posing a direct threat to the chairman's plans. Meanwhile, at In Ha's residence, Hye Won unveils a conspiracy involving Seung Joo and Jo Sundong, accusing them of plotting to discredit the chairman with allegations of embezzlement and negligence.

While Tae Oh rendezvous with a mysterious hacker, he obtains crucial intel regarding the Save Africa refugee relief organization affiliated with the Jang Noik Foundation. Concurrently, Jang Geum Suk, the chairman's wife and Seung Joo's co-conspirator, holds a secret meeting with the chairman's doctor, coercing him into divulging details about the chairman's health through blackmail.

Chu Hyuk Jin and the legal team are summoned by the chairman, where significant changes are made to the plan. In an emergency board meeting, the chairman not only removes Seung Joo from the prestigious synergy team but also downgrades him to the presidency of Kang Oh Securities, a unit facing financial difficulties. Additionally, Chae Dong Uk, the former center director who was dismissed upon Tae Oh's arrival, is reinstated. Later, the chairman experiences a heart attack while conversing with his wife Geum Suk, who walks away leaving him to die. The episode concludes with Tae Oh's arrival at the scene.

Episode 4 of The Impossible Heir opens with Geum Suk confronting the chairman in his office, armed with a pen drive containing evidence of his embezzlement. She attempts to coerce him into reinstating Seung Ju. It becomes evident that the divide between chairman Kang and Geum Suk is deep, and their relationship isn’t a genuine family bond.

Tae Oh enters the scene to find the chairman collapsed on the floor, abandoned by Geum Suk. He calls for 911 and when later Tae Oh visits the chairman's hospital room alone, viewers discover that the chairman is perfectly healthy. The entire incident surrounding the chairman's supposed health scare was a ruse devised to counter his vulnerability – Milton. Furthermore, it's revealed that Tae Oh orchestrated the anonymous tip to the prosecutor's office after consulting with the chairman.

Furthermore, Tae Oh proposes involving In Ha to resolve the current situation. Despite some hesitation, the chairman consents. Tae Oh is tasked with drafting a contract for In Ha. The next day, Geum Suk announces Seung Joo as the acting chairman during the board meeting. Suddenly, the mysterious hacker alters Kang Oh Securities’s shares by the dividend from 1000 won per share to 1000 shares per person. This modification prompts the prosecutor’s office to summon Seung Joo, as excessive share selling is deemed illegal.

During a meeting with the chairman, In Ha presents a condition before agreeing to sign the contract – he insists that the Chairman must acknowledge him as his third son and a member of the Kang Oh group. The following day, the chairman makes a public appearance, portraying himself as a recently recovered patient alongside In Ha, showing his support. The episode concludes with the media left bewildered as In Ha refers to the chairman as "father," while Tae Oh observes from a distance.

The Impossible Heir episode 3-4 review

Episodes 3 and 4 of The Impossible Heir had some highs and lows. Some parts of the story were solid, while others left viewers scratching their heads. The initial episodes of The Impossible Heir suffer from a glaring issue with the editing. While attempting to infuse artistic elements into the episodes, the editing ends up confusing viewers rather than enhancing the plot. It feels like the team prioritized style over clarity, making it challenging to follow along without rewinding or giving undivided attention. Unlike cases where good writing justifies such complexity, here it only serves to detract from the viewing experience.

This disconnect also extends to the characters, who fail to evoke any emotional response from the audience. They feel like mere cardboard cutouts in a stagnant storyline. The frequent time leaps only increase the problem, resulting in slow and monotonous plot progression.

Only Tae Oh emerges as the standout character, driving the narrative with his cunning and intelligence. However, it feels like he's carrying the weight of the plot on his shoulders alone. While the storyline is somewhat predictable, it still keeps you hooked with enough twists and turns to stay interested. Overall, it's worth a watch but could benefit from a bit more balance in character development and plot progression.

Kang In Ha seems to serve primarily as a plot device or a pawn in the power play within the Kang Oh group, especially evident in the initial episodes. While the dynamics between In Ha and Tae Oh are hinted at in the first two episodes, subsequent time jumps make it challenging to grasp the evolution of their relationship. However, there's hope that future episodes will shed light on their dynamic.

Hye Won's character lacks meaning and the dynamic between In Ha and Tae Oh remains ambiguous. While it's clear she's involved in Tae Oh's plans, the specifics of how the trio came together are left unexplored.

The show keeps viewers guessing, offering small revelations in each episode while maintaining an air of mystery. However, this approach can be confusing at times. Episode 4 stands out as more captivating than its predecessors, with In Ha's entry into the Kang family signaling a turning point. It remains to be seen how all the pieces will connect in the upcoming episodes.

The Impossible Heir acting performances

Lee Jae Wook and Lee Jun Young continue to captivate audiences with their performances. Lee Jae Wook's portrayal of Tae Oh is truly remarkable. The mysterious aura he brings to the character keeps viewers intrigued, always feeling like there's more to him than meets the eye. His expressions are spot-on, conveying just the right amount of suspense. He truly knows how to immerse himself in the role, delivering a stellar performance.

Lee Jun Young's portrayal of the third, illegitimate son of the Kang Oh group is equally compelling. He skillfully depicts the character's longing for love and attention, particularly evident in his relationships with Hye Won and Tae Oh. There's a sense of vulnerability mixed with a subtle sense of apprehension in his portrayal, making viewers question if there's more to his character. Even with limited screen time in these episodes, Jun Young manages to convey the inner conflicts of his character, especially during his confrontations with Tae Oh and his long-awaited meeting with the Chairman, whose approval he has always sought.

Hong Su Zu's portrayal of Na Hye Won may come across as somewhat stiff in terms of acting. Her delivery often lacks emotional depth, even in scenes that demand it. This stiffness throughout the show can have a noticeable impact on the overall quality of her character. However, it's worth noting that the character of Na Hye Won itself is not very well defined yet. Her purpose in entering In Ha and Tae Oh's lives, her motivations for helping them, and the dynamics she shares with both leads are yet to be fully explored. As the story unfolds, there may be opportunities for both the actress and the character to develop and reveal more layers.

In the supporting cast, Choi Hee Jin as Kang Hee Joo and Choi Jin Ho as Chairman Kang truly shine. Hee Joo exudes a princess-like aura, effortlessly standing out among the rest. There's been talk about her chemistry with Tae Oh, and it's not unfounded. From the beginning, Hee Joo's crush on Tae Oh is evident, and she isn't hesitant to express it, unlike the female lead who seemingly enters their lives out of the blue. While some backstory between Hee Joo and Tae Oh would add depth, Hee Joo's charismatic presence alone is enough to win over fans and make them root for her.

Choi Jin Ho's portrayal of Chairman Kang is exceptional. As the leader of the Kang Oh group, he embodies authority and power with finesse. Whenever Chairman Kang appears alongside our main characters, it evokes a sense of anticipation, leaving viewers anxious about the unfolding events. Despite some fluctuations in the plot, the talented cast, and certain plot points have made the series a worthwhile watch. Hopefully, as the story progresses, the suspense will continue to build, providing viewers with clearer insights into the intricate dynamics at play.

