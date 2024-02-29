Lee Jae Woo likely to start own label after C-JeS Studios contract expires; agency responds

Lee Jae Wook, the talented actor known for his roles in dramas like The Impossible Heir, is reportedly parting ways with C-JeS Studios as his contract approaches expiration in April. The actor is said to be establishing his own one-man agency. C-JeS Studios acknowledged the existing contract but refrained from commenting on Lee Jae Wook's future plans.

Actor Lee Jae Wook, known for his roles in popular dramas like Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol and Extraordinary You, is reportedly parting ways with his current agency, C-JeS Studios. According to a report by Xportsnews on February 29, Lee Jae Wook will not be renewing his contract with C-JeS Studios, which is set to expire in April. Instead, he is said to be preparing to establish his own one-man agency.

In response to the report, C-JeS Studios issued a brief statement, confirming that Lee Jae Wook is currently still under contract with the agency. They stated that since there is still time left on his contract, they are unable to comment on his future plans.

Lee Jae Wook has been represented by C-JeS Studios for the past three years, having joined the agency in April 2021. During his time with C-JeS Studios, he has garnered attention for his talent and versatility as an actor, earning praise for his performances in various dramas.

As fans eagerly await further updates on Lee Jae Wook's career path, his decision to potentially establish his own agency marks a significant milestone in his journey as an actor, signaling a new chapter of independence and growth in his professional endeavors.

More details about Le Jae Wook’s latest activities

Lee Jae Wook, born on May 10, 1998, is a South Korean actor and model recognized for his compelling performances. He embarked on his acting journey with the science fiction thriller Memories of the Alhambra (2018–2019) and gained widespread acclaim in the office romance Search: WWW (2019). Following a remarkable big-screen debut in the war film The Battle of Jangsari (2019), he showcased his versatility in the school series Extraordinary You (2019) and the melodrama When The Weather Is Fine (2020).

Lee's breakthrough came with his first lead role in the romantic comedy Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol (2020). Subsequently, he garnered significant attention for his role in the fantasy period drama Alchemy of Souls (2022) and its sequel Alchemy of Souls: Light and Shadow (2022–2023).

In a notable development, on February 27, 2024, Lee Jae Wook's romantic involvement with aespa member Karina came to light. Both agencies confirmed the relationship, revealing that the two grew closer during their attendance at Milan Fashion Week in January 2024.

