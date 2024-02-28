The Impossible Heir is set to premiere on February 28, 2024, on Disney+, and you should definitely check it out. The series stars Lee Jae Wook in the lead role alongside Lee Jun Young, Hong Su Zu, Choi Jin Ho, Kim Ho Jung, Han Sang Jin, and more. Directed by Min Yeon Hong and written by Choi Won, the plot of the show follows an individual who is hungry for success and can go to great lengths to achieve his dreams

The 5 reasons why you need to check out The Impossible Heir

Amazing cast ensemble

The cast should be enough reason for one to be immediately attracted to the series. Lee Jae Wook is an up-and-coming actor in the industry who is known for many roles. After debuting in Memories of Alhambra, he went on to star in Extraordinary You, for which he won multiple accolades. He will be playing the character Han Tae Oh, who is an intellectually gifted individual. Lee Jun Young is also a promising actor who started his career as a K-pop idol and ended up venturing into the acting world. He takes up the role of Kang In Ha. Additionally, Hong Su Zu will also be part of the lead cast and has previously worked in the K-drama Lovestruck In The City.



Intriguing storyline

The most interesting aspect of the series is the plotline. Kang In Ha had a difficult life as he was born and brought up by a single parent. However, eventually, he finds out that his father is the chairman of the Kang Oh Group, a hugely successful conglomerate. He sets out to take what is his, thinking that his hard times will finally come to an end. But he faces roadblocks along the way in the form of his father’s family, who do not think he belongs in their space.

Kang In Ha does not give up and tries to find a solution to his impending problem. Ultimately, he joins hands with Han Tae Oh, an intellectually gifted individual who is also his friend. Along with him, they plan on taking over the company all for themselves. The story certainly piques one’s curiosity to know what might happen next.

Multi-layered writing

Through the synopsis of the series, it can be known that the story touches on a lot of important topics in society that remain relevant in the present. Troubled past faced by Kang In Ha, can be something extremely relatable to the audience as well as informative. It will showcase how capitalist society has been taking advantage of the downtrodden and further destroying their self-esteem. Moreover, it also explores the clear class conflict between the higher section of society and the lower. The people at the top do not prefer anyone to come to their place from the bottom solely due to their preconceived notions and judgmental mindset. The power struggle between the rich and the poor is largely an important subject that needs to be explored further in the media.

Concise and straightforward

Like many other series, which have several episodes with no clear vision or story. It goes in circles and ultimately leads to its own doom. However, this series consists of only 12 episodes, which means that it will not contain any inconvenient instances or scenes which has nothing to do with the main story. It is expected that the show will be well-paced with a solid script and ample amounts of twists to keep the audience hooked till the end.

The Impossible Heir is scheduled to have a weekly release every Wednesday at 5 PM KST. It can be streamed on any Disney+ platform. Are you excited for the K-drama?

