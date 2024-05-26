Jung Kyung Ho goes out shopping with girlfriend Girls’ Generation’s Sooyoung, INFINITE’s Sungjong spots the couple

Jung Jyung Ho, the Hospital Playlist star and Girls’ Generation Sooyoung has been running strong as a couple for 12 years and is one of the IT couples in the South Korean TV industry.

In a recent episode on MMTG’s YouTube talk show INFINITE’s Sungjong revealed that he had spotted the love birds Jung Kyung Ho and Sooyoung out on a shopping date once.

Jung Kyung Ho and Sooyoung get spotted out on a date by INFINITE's Sungjong

The beloved couple of South Korean industry Jung Kyung Ho and Sooyoung were once spotted by INFINITE’s Sungjong. In a recent episode on MMTG’s YouTube with JaeJae as the host, Sungjong revealed that he had once spotted the precious couple on a shopping date in a luxury store.

The INFINITE member added that he had seen Sooyoung intently choosing clothes for the Hospital Playlist star, Jung Kyung Ho. The couple has been dating for over 12 years now and have been spotted at times out on dates.

It should be noted that shopping for clothes for one another might be normal for the general public but celebrity couples are very rarely seen showing this aspect of their relationship openly due to rigid standards in South Korean industry. Fans were over the moon to know that the couple was enjoying their time together without paying heed to anything else.

Sungjong also added that that day he had approached them and asked Sooyoung what they were up to. The SNSD member happily shared with him that she was helping her boyfriend choose attire for a movie premiere.

Girls’ Generation’s Sooyoung was also present when Sungjong recalled this heartwarming incident. Sooyoung continued that she was happy that their date was noticed.

Watch the full interaction with Sooyoung and Sungjong here:

More about Jung Kyung Ho and Sooyoung’s relationship

Jung Kyung Ho and Sooyoung have been dating for 12 years now and still running strong. They are one of the most loved couples in the industry and have been spotted out on dates many times through the years.

The couple confirmed they were dating in January 2014, they had met through friends in 2012. Jung Kyung Ho recently on a show also noted that there is nothing that the couple does not do together. Fans have been loving their sweet romance and have been cheering them on.

