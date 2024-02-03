Goblin stars Gong Yoo and Lee Dong Wook surprise fans with reunion on Yoo Jae Suk's Just an Excuse

Gong Yoo and Lee Dong Wook, celebrated for their iconic bromance in the K-drama Goblin, delighted fans with a heartwarming reunion on Yoo Jae Suk's YouTube show, Just an Excuse. The unexpected meeting brought joy to viewers who fondly remember their chemistry in the globally acclaimed series.

On February 2, Yoo Jae Suk's YouTube channel Ddeun Ddeun unveiled a teaser for an upcoming episode of its talk show, Just an Excuse (Pinggyego). Titled New Year Holiday is Just an Excuse, the special episode features none other than Gong Yoo and Lee Dong Wook, the beloved Goblin duo celebrated for their bromance.

The teaser sparked excitement among fans as the unexpected reunion promised to bring joy to those who fondly remember their chemistry in the globally acclaimed series. While the teaser provided a glimpse, fans eagerly await further details about the complete episode, anticipating engaging conversations and laughter in line with the show's premise.

Take a look at the exciting teaser here;

Just an Excuse is part of Yoo Jae Suk's welfare content on his YouTube channel Ddeun Ddeun, where he freely chats with his favorite friends, sharing various stories and creating an enjoyable experience for viewers.

Lee Dong Wook captivates the audience in A Shop for Killers

Lee Dong Wook captivates the audience in A Shop for Killers, an ongoing South Korean action series available on Disney+ and Hulu. The show, created, written, and directed by Lee Kwon, stars Lee Dong Wook as Jeong Jin Man, a man who secretly manages the unconventional shopping mall Murthehelp and cares for his niece, Jeong Ji An, played by Kim Hye Jun. The narrative unfolds as Ji An becomes the target of skilled assassins due to the mysterious legacy left by her unexpectedly deceased uncle. To uncover the truth, she delves into her past, recalling the unconventional teachings of her uncle.

Lee Dong Wook's portrayal of Jeong Jin Man adds depth to the character, contributing to the series' intrigue. The unique premise, coupled with compelling performances, has garnered attention, making A Shop for Killers a noteworthy addition to the streaming landscape. As viewers follow the suspenseful journey, Lee Dong Wook's captivating performance elevates the overall viewing experience.

