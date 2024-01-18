Goblin’s Kim Go Eun in talks to star alongside Jeon Do Yeon in upcoming thriller drama The Price of Confession

Kim Go Eun is reportedly considering a role alongside Jeon Do Yeon in the upcoming drama The Price of Confession as reported by local media on January 17. BH Entertainment, Kim Go Eun's agency, responded to the reports, stating, "She is actively considering the offer to star in The Price of Confession."

The Price of Confession – Narrative, cast selection, and conflicts around direction of the series

In December, discussions emerged about Jeon Do Yeon potentially taking on the lead role in this mystery thriller drama, following the departures of Song Hye Kyo and Han So Hee from the cast. While Kim Ji Won was initially in talks to join Jeon Do Yeon, recent reports from Star News indicate that she ultimately turned down the offer. Kim Go Eun has been offered the role in the thriller and is positively considering the offer. If both Jeon Do Yeon and Kim Go Eun accept their respective roles, it will mark their second collaboration since the 2015 film Memories of the Sword. Kim Go Eun is also preparing for the February release of her upcoming film Exhuma.

The narrative of The Price of Confession unfolds a violent saga centered around a murder case involving two women. Originally, director Lee Eung Bok, known for his work on Descendants of the Sun, was set to helm the project. However, in January 2023, he declined the opportunity due to scheduling conflicts, leading to a shift in leadership. Director Lee Jung Hyo, recognized for his work on Crash Landing on You and Doona!, has since taken the reins.

Kim Go Eun is a South Korean actress under BH Entertainment. Her debut on-screen appearance was in the 2012 film A Muse. Since then, she has appeared in several dramas and movies including Cheese in a Trap, Goblin, The King: Eternal Monarch, Tune in for Love, Hero, etc. In 2019, Kim Go Eun was honored to become a Chanel ambassador for South Korea and later became one of the seven faces featured in Chanel's J12 Turns 20 campaign in 2020.

Additionally, in 2019, she was appointed as an honorary ambassador for the Ministry of Environment's Resource Circulation, an event held at the Korea Press Center on August 30, 2019. Kim Go Eun actively engages in social contributions and environmental protection initiatives, such as supporting wildfire victims in the Gangwon area and participating in the NO Plastic Challenge aimed at reducing plastic pollution in the seas.

