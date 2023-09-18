Goblin’s OST Stay With Me by Chanyeol and Punch reigns as the most-viewed K-drama track with 450 million views

It has been more than six years since the K-drama Goblin was released but its popularity never seems to calm down. The music video broke all records and became the most-viewed K-drama OST ever last year in October. The song seems to age like fine wine; the more time passes, we seem to find a new kind of appreciation for the song.

1st H2: Goblin’s OST Stay With Me is the most viewed K-drama soundtrack

The success of Stay With Me is unmatched till now. All K-drama fans, old and new would definitely know this song. It has left a mark on both the K-drama and Korean music industry which is unparalleled. In October 2022 which was after more than 5 years of its release, the music video of Stay With Me became the most-viewed music video ever, garnering more than 400 million views. In September, the views finally hit 450 million, maintaining the video’s spot for the most-viewed K-drama song on YouTube.

Stay With Me had received more than 1 million views within just 24 hours of its release which is very unlikely for a K-drama OST. Needless to say, it was a collaboration that fans loved from the very first listen. Not only does the music match the drama very well, but it is also the lyrics that the fans fell in love with. The song also charted at number 3 on the Billboard World Digital Songs and number 5 on Spotify’s Global Viral 50 playlist. The sound is very important for any audio-visual production and Stay With Me has boosted the popularity of Goblin.

2nd H2: Neeti Mohan sings Goblin's Stay With Me

Indian singer Neeti Mohan sang Goblin’s OST Stay with Me at Crazy For K-culture which celebrated 50 years of Indo-Korean diplomatic relations. The singer pronounced every word to perfection and left everyone speechless. Her serenade only made the fans want more and more from her. The popularity of the song doesn’t seem to be coming to an end anytime soon. The powerful ballad by solo artist Punch and the meaningful rap by EXO member Chanyeol still pulls at everyone’s heart.

