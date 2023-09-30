Im Siwan and former IZ*ONE’s Kang Hye Won dating? Truth behind rumor revealed

K-drama actor and K-pop group ZE:A member, Im Siwan got caught up in a dating rumor with a famous idol-turned-actress. On September 28 few pictures surfaced online featuring a man and a woman in multiple locations. The post titled ‘Actor Im Siwan and Kang Hye Won Dating Suspicion’ spread like wildfire among online communities. Kang Hye Won is a former IZ*ONE member currently tracing the acting alley. Here is everything we know about the rumor.

Is Im Siwan dating the former IZ*ONE member?

A few images that appeared online during the day caused a stir on the internet, alleging that the individuals depicted were none other than the Run On actor and Kang Hye Won. In one of the two images, a man and a woman can be seen taking a stroll in the park. On the other, the pair can be seen signing a few autographs for kids in a BBQ restaurant. Following this, the speculation regarding the romantic involvement of the two stars began to gain traction on the internet, prompting an outpouring of support and love for the potential couple.

Decoding the truth behind Im Siwan dating rumor

The internet remained divided over the viral pictures of Korean celebrities as a section of fans claimed that these photos might be from their upcoming project. For the unversed, Im Siwan and Kang Hye Won have recently been roped in for Coupang Play’s upcoming K-drama Boyhood (Working title). It was pointed out that the photos that surfaced might be from their upcoming project. Additionally, the one that surfaced from the BBQ restaurant can be a fan interaction session during the filming or while having a meal with the crew and members from the set itself.

What is Im Siwan Boyhood drama all about

K-drama star and K-pop idol, Im Siwan will be seen alongside Lee Sun Bin, Kang Hye Won, and Lee Si Woo in Coupang Play’s next. The K-drama, formerly known as Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon, is scheduled to air in the second half of 2023. The upcoming K-drama revolves around a timid kid named Byung Tae, whose life turns upside down after a miraculous event. Set in the backdrop of Buyeo Agricultural High School in Chungcheong Province during the 1980s, this supernatural thriller highlights the story of a high school student who will do anything to avoid getting beaten by other students. Byung Tae, played by Im Siwan, unexpectedly transforms into the most powerful student overnight. In this drama, actors Lee Si Woo and Kang Hye Won will take on the key roles of Jung Kyung Tae, and Kang Sun Hwa. The direction and production of the K-drama will be done under the guidance of Lee Myung Woo known for his works in The Fiery Priest and Backstreet Rookie.

Advertisement

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Boyhood First Look: Im Siwan, Lee Sun Bin, Kang Hye Won and Lee Si Woo star in still cuts for upcoming K-drama