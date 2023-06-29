IU adds flair to Indian wedding outfit in latest update; Fans express excitement over her desi nod

K-pop singer-actor IU aka Lee Ji Eun is all over Desi fans' minds ever since she wore attire similar to Indian traditional dress. While some fans say IU is wearing an Indian wedding outfit and are very happy to see her wearing this yellow gown which seems a lot like a sharara.

IU winning Desi hearts

On June 29, Hotel Del Luna actress IU posted pictures on her Instagram wearing a yellow gown with embroidery work done all over and Desi fans can not keep calm. Fans rushed to their Instagram and flooded IU's comments with questions like if she was wearing an Indian embroidered dress or if it was inspired by any desi fashion designer. Some fans speculate that IU met Gangubai Khatiawadi star Alia Bhatt and there is some connection between this outfit and the Indian actress, however, none of this is confirmed.

Fans are torn about whose country's outfit IU is wearing. India, Pakistan, or Bengali. The origin of the outfit has also not been disclosed, it can be just a modern designed gown but the similarities are uncanny. Yet IU has absolutely killed this elegant ensemble and is taking over everyone's heart as they said that this dress gives off desi vibes.

IU's Art exhibition 'MOMENT'

IU took to Instagram to share plans for her 15th debut anniversary, she captioned it, "all those 'moments' in 15 years", hinting about her first exhibition. EDAM Entertainment, IU's agency announced that the singer IU will be holding a Media Art Exhibition to embark on her 15th Anniversary in the K-pop industry. IU debuted on September 15 with her song lost child at the tender age of 15. The exhibition is named 'MOMENT' in the hopes of IU and her fans UAENA spend happy moments in the future, as all the days passed are being treasured by both artist and her fans. This is IU's first ever Media Art Exhibition ever since she debuted in 2008. Time and Objects will be used to display content that combines digital technology and media art. The Exhibition is scheduled to be held between July 21 - August 20, 2023.

