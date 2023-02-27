Happiness actress Han Hyo Joo shares inside photographs of the cast’s reunion dinner

The 36-year-old South Korean actress surprised ' Happiness ' fans with reunion photographs of the cast and crew. Han Hyo Joo shared seven photographs on her Instagram account with the caption "Happiness happiness happiness! No one knows where we’re going, but let's all live well and be healthy and happy and see you again". The cast appeared relaxed and to be having a good time catching up after a long time. This reunion was an unexpected surprise to the fans of the show. The apocalyptic drama went on air on November 5, 2021, and instantly captured the audience’s attention with its thrilling storyline.

The drama, set in the near future, depicted a human life crisis with an increasing number of people infected with a disease, focusing on a group of residents trapped in a quarantined apartment struggling to survive. The bloodlust and zombie-like behaviour were exciting to watch with nail-biting suspense. Park Hyung Sik and Han Hyo Joo played the lead roles in the drama. Park Hyung Sik played a level-headed police detective, Jung Yi Hyun, the former schoolmate and love interest of Sae Bom, played by Han Hyo Joo, a member of a Special Operation Unit police squad. After moving into their new home, they are faced with an unexpected crisis. The drama served the audience with strong and memorable characters, and with the friends-to-lovers trope, it was a perfect blend of thrill and emotions. K-drama fans are now anticipating the reunion of this reel couple for another drama.

Han Hyo Joo and Park Hyung Sik

Han Hyo Joo made her debut in the sitcom ‘Nonstop 5’ and later gained popularity in KBS’ ‘Heaven and Earth’, ‘Brilliant Legacy, ‘Dong Yi’ and ‘W’. In 2022, the actress made a comeback in Korean cinema with ‘The Pirates: The Last Royal Treasure. On a personal note, the ‘W’ actress celebrated her birthday on February 22. Park Hyung Sik is currently entertaining his fans with his ongoing historical drama, ‘Our Blooming Youth’.

Do you want to see Park Hyung Sik and Han Hyo Joo in another drama together? Let us know below.