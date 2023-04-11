32 Korean Romantic Movies for the romantic in you

While the world of Korean entertainment bestows plenty of dramas for the romantics out there, when it comes to picking the right movie, nothing seems to satisfy, to the core. This is precisely why, we have taken it upon ourselves to carefully create an exceptional assortment of the best Korean romantic movies ever made. Right from super cliché love stories and exciting rom-com to iconic romantic K dramas, we have listed a set of movies that will definitely make your heart flutter.

Every enlisted romantic Korean movie below is so much more than a cheesy romance story. They not only have an irresistibly good-looking cast but has exceptionally impressive plots, storylines, and even shoot locations. We assure you these sappy Korean romantic movies will make you believe in the power of true love while giving you a complete entertainment package.

32 Korean Romantic Movies according to their IMDb ratings

1. A Moment to Remember (2004)

Movie Genre: Drama, Romance

Drama, Romance Duration: 144 min

144 min Star Cast: Jung Woo Sung, Son Ye Jin, Jong Hak Baek, Seon Jin Lee

Jung Woo Sung, Son Ye Jin, Jong Hak Baek, Seon Jin Lee Director: John H Lee

John H Lee Year of release: 2004

2004 OTT Platform: Netflix

Netflix IMDb Rating: 8.1/10

Starring Jung Woo Sung, Son Ye Jin, Jong Hak Baek, and Seon Jin Lee among others, this 2004 romantic drama features a tale of a couple in love. However, the Korean romantic movie takes an interesting turn when the 27-year-old partner is given the diagnosis with a rare form of Alzheimer's.

2. My Sassy Girl (2001)

Movie Genre: Comedy, Drama, Romance

Comedy, Drama, Romance Duration: 137 min

137 min Star Cast: Tae Hyun Cha, Jun Ji Hyun, In mun Kim, Song Wok suk

Tae Hyun Cha, Jun Ji Hyun, In mun Kim, Song Wok suk Director: Jae Young Kwak

Jae Young Kwak Year of release: 2001

2001 OTT Platform: Netflix, Google Play

Netflix, Google Play IMDb Rating: 8/10

Another Korean romantic movie we highly recommend watching is My Sassy Girl. Directed by Jae Young Kwak the movie features the best of Tae Hyun Cha, Jun Ji Hyun, In Mun Kim, and Song Wok Suk among other Korean celebrities. The Korean romantic comedy features the story of a man who saves a woman, but it’s not as simple as that. A simple event starts a series of troublesome incidents that is definitely worth a watch.

3. 3 Iron (2004)

Movie Genre: Crime, Drama, Romance

Crime, Drama, Romance Duration: 88 min

88 min Star Cast: Seung Yun Lee, Hee Jae, Hyuk Ho Kwon, Jin Mo Joo

Seung Yun Lee, Hee Jae, Hyuk Ho Kwon, Jin Mo Joo Director: Kim Ki Duk

Kim Ki Duk Year of release: 2004

2004 OTT Platform: Vudu

Vudu IMDb Rating: 7.9/10

Another romantic Korean movie we highly recommend is 3 Iron. The movie is an excellent romantic crime drama directed by Kim Ki Duk. The 2004 movie features famous Korean stars including Seung Yun Lee, Hee Jae, Hyuk Ho Kwon, and Jin Mo Joo among others. Watch the movie to witness a tale of a young character who breaks into houses of people on holidays.

4. Oasis (2002)

Movie Genre: Drama, Romance

Drama, Romance Duration: 133 min

133 min Star Cast: Sol Kyung Gu, Moon So Ri, Ahn Nae Sang, Seung Wan Ryu

Sol Kyung Gu, Moon So Ri, Ahn Nae Sang, Seung Wan Ryu Director: Lee Chang Dong

Lee Chang Dong Year of release: 2002

2002 OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video IMDb Rating: 7.8/10

This 2002 Korean romantic drama features the storyline of a pretty reckless ex-con. The movie takes an interesting turn when he becomes friends with a girl suffering from cerebral palsy. Watch the movie to witness how the two develop a unique bond.

5. The Classic (2003)

Movie Genre: Drama, Romance

Drama, Romance Duration: 127 min

127 min Star Cast: Son Ye Jin, Zo In Sung, Cho Seung Woo, Ki Woo Lee

Son Ye Jin, Zo In Sung, Cho Seung Woo, Ki Woo Lee Director: Jae Young Kwak

Jae Young Kwak Year of release: 2003

2003 OTT Platform: Netflix

Netflix IMDb Rating: 7.8/10

We highly recommend watching this romantic drama featuring actors including Son Ye Jin, Zo In Sung, Cho Seung Woo, and Ki Woo Lee. The plot of the 2003 movie features the story of a college student who discovers a diary that vividly describes a love triangle.

6. Be With You (2018)

Movie Genre: Drama, Fantasy, Romance

Drama, Fantasy, Romance Duration: 132 min

132 min Star Cast: So Ji Seob, Son Ye Jin, Yoo Ram Bae, So Hyun Gam

So Ji Seob, Son Ye Jin, Yoo Ram Bae, So Hyun Gam Director: Jang Hoon Lee

Jang Hoon Lee Year of release: 2018

2018 OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video IMDb Rating: 7.7/10

Released in 2018, Be With You is another romantic fantasy drama that stars Korean celebrities like So Ji Seob, Son Ye Jin, Yoo Ram Bae, and So Hyun Gam. The movie features the story of Woo Jin and his son Ji Ho and how they deal with their life after losing his wife. The movie takes an interesting turn when she returns.

7. Always (2011)

Movie Genre: Action, Drama, Romance

Action, Drama, Romance Duration: 108 min

108 min Star Cast: So Ji Seob, Han Hyo Joo, Kang Shin Il, Cheol Min Park

So Ji Seob, Han Hyo Joo, Kang Shin Il, Cheol Min Park Director: Song Il Gon

Song Il Gon Year of release: 2011

2011 OTT Platform: Plex

Plex IMDb Rating: 7.7/10

This 2011 action drama romance features the story of an ex-boxer named Chul Min and how he falls in love with a telemarketer named Jung Hwa. The interesting part of the plot is that Jung Hwa cannot see.

8. Christmas in August (1998)

Movie Genre: Drama, Romance

Drama, Romance Duration: 97 min

97 min Star Cast: Han Suk Kyu, Eun ha Shim, Goo Shin, Oh Ji Hye

Han Suk Kyu, Eun ha Shim, Goo Shin, Oh Ji Hye Director: Jin Ho Hur

Jin Ho Hur Year of release: 1998

1998 OTT Platform: AsianCrush, Amazon Prime Video

AsianCrush, Amazon Prime Video IMDb Rating: 7.6/10

Christmas in August is a 1998 Korean drama that features Han Suk Kyu, Eun ha Shim, Goo Shin, and Oh Ji Hye. The movie is definitely of one the best Korean romance movies that feature a love story where the protagonist has a fatal disease. Watch the movie to find out if it has a tragic climax.

9. Il Mare (2000)

Movie Genre: Drama, Fantasy, Romance

Drama, Fantasy, Romance Duration: 105 min

105 min Star Cast: Lee Jung Jae, Jun Ji Hyun, Mu Saeng Kim, Jo Seung Yeon

Lee Jung Jae, Jun Ji Hyun, Mu Saeng Kim, Jo Seung Yeon Director: Hyun Seung Lee

Hyun Seung Lee Year of release: 2000

2000 OTT Platform: Vudu

Vudu IMDb Rating: 7.5/10

This 2000 movie features stars like Lee Jung Jae, Jun Ji Hyun, Mu Saeng Kim, and Jo Seung Yeon. Directed by Hyun Seung Lee, the fantasy movie is a tale of a Christmas card and an enchanted mailbox.

10. More Than Blue (2009)

Movie Genre: Drama, Romance

Duration: 105 min

105 min Star Cast: Kwon Sang Woo, Lee Bo Young, Beom Su Lee, Jong Hak Choi

Kwon Sang Woo, Lee Bo Young, Beom Su Lee, Jong Hak Choi Director: Won Tae Yeon

Won Tae Yeon Year of release: 2009

2009 OTT Platform: Disney+

Disney+ IMDb Rating: 7.5/10

Streaming on Disney + Hotstar, More than Blue is one of the best Korean romantic movies that feature the story of terminally ill K, who is in love but decides not to confess. Watch the movie to know about this doomed romantic tale.

11. Failan (2001)

Movie Genre: Drama, Romance

Drama, Romance Duration: 115 min

115 min Star Cast: Choi Min Sik, Cecilia Cheung, Dae Hoon Jeong, Hyeong jin Kong

Choi Min Sik, Cecilia Cheung, Dae Hoon Jeong, Hyeong jin Kong Director: Hae Sung Song

Hae Sung Song Year of release: 2001

2001 OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video IMDb Rating: 7.5 /10

Streaming on Amazon Prime Video, Failan is a 2001 Korean romantic movie that features Choi Min Sik, Cecilia Cheung, Dae Hoon Jeong, and Hyeong Jin Kong. It is a highly-rated movie that features the story of a gangster and an immigrant who marry for convenience.

12. Daisy (2006)

Movie Genre: Drama, Romance

Drama, Romance Duration: 110 min

110 min Star Cast: Jun Ji Hyun, Jung Woo Sung, Sung Jae Lee, Sara Bernardo Aires

Jun Ji Hyun, Jung Woo Sung, Sung Jae Lee, Sara Bernardo Aires Director: Andrew Lau

Andrew Lau Year of release: 2006

2006 OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video IMDb Rating: 7.4/10

This highly-rated romantic drama features a star cast including Jun Ji Hyun, Jung Woo Sung, Sung Jae Lee, and Sara Bernardo Aires. The movie is a tragic romantic tale that interestingly showcases a love triangle including a painter, a detective, and a hitman.

13. Maundy Thursday (2006)

Movie Genre: Drama, Romance

Drama, Romance Duration: 120 min

120 min Star Cast: Lee Na Young, Gang Dong Won, Youn Yuh Jung, Kang Shin il

Lee Na Young, Gang Dong Won, Youn Yuh Jung, Kang Shin il Director: Hae Sung Song

Hae Sung Song Year of release: 2006

2006 OTT Platform: Plex

Plex IMDb Rating: 7.4/10

Starring Lee Na Young, Gang Dong Won, Youn Yuh Jung, and Kang Shin il, this 2006 romantic drama is about a suicidal girl who begins visiting a convicted murderer who is awaiting execution.

14. 20th Century Girl (2022)

Movie Genre: Drama, Romance

Drama, Romance Duration: 119 min

119 min Star Cast: Kim Yoo Jeong, Han Hyo Joo, Roh Yoon Seo, Harrison Xu

Kim Yoo Jeong, Han Hyo Joo, Roh Yoon Seo, Harrison Xu Director: Woo Ri Bang

Woo Ri Bang Year of release: 2022

2022 OTT Platform: Netflix

Netflix IMDb Rating: 7.3/10

Starring Kim Yoo Jeong, Han Hyo Joo, Roh Yoon Seo, and Harrison Xu, this romantic drama titled 20th Century Girl is another movie we highly recommend. The movie features a story of a teenager who has a crush on her best friend.

15. The Beauty Inside (2015)

Movie Genre: Drama, Fantasy, Romance

Drama, Fantasy, Romance Duration: 127 min

127 min Star Cast: Han Hyo Joo, Park Seo Joon, Juri Ueno, Lee Jin Wook

Han Hyo Joo, Park Seo Joon, Juri Ueno, Lee Jin Wook Director: Jong Yeol Baek

Jong Yeol Baek Year of release: 2015

2015 OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video IMDb Rating: 7.3/10

The movie is about a South Korean who wakes up in a different person's body every morning. In other words, the man borrows a different body every day; it can be the body of any man or woman of any age group, or ethnicity. Watch the movie to witness how the man falls in love with a girl for the beauty inside.

16. Once in a Summer (2006)

Movie Genre: Drama, Romance

Drama, Romance Duration: 121 min

121 min Star Cast: Lee Byung Hun, Soo Ae, Choi Deok Moon, Jung ki Kim

Lee Byung Hun, Soo Ae, Choi Deok Moon, Jung ki Kim Director: Geun Shik Jo

Geun Shik Jo Year of release: 2006

2006 OTT Platform: Netflix

Netflix IMDb Rating: 7.3/10

This 2006 romantic drama titled Once in a Summer is another South Korean movie that we highly recommend. The movie is directed by Jo Keun Shik and features stars like Lee Byung Hun and Soo Ae. The highly-rated movie is available on Netflix to watch.

17. The Harmonium in My Memory (1999)

Movie Genre: Drama, Romance

Drama, Romance Duration: 116 min

116 min Star Cast: Lee Byung Hun, Jeon Do Yeon, Jae in Kim, Nam Hee Kwon

Lee Byung Hun, Jeon Do Yeon, Jae in Kim, Nam Hee Kwon Director: Young Jae Lee

Young Jae Lee Year of release: 1999

1999 OTT Platform: Netflix

Netflix IMDb Rating: 7.3/10

This movie titled The Harmonium in My Memory features stars including Lee Byung Hun, Jeon Do Yeon, Jae in Kim, and Nam Hee Kwon among others. Released in 1999 the Netflix movie is about a young girl who has a crush on one of his newest school teachers.

18. Miracle of Giving Fool (2008)

Movie Genre: Comedy, Drama, Romance

Comedy, Drama, Romance Duration: 99 min

99 min Star Cast: Tae Hyun Cha, Ha Ji Won, Sulli Choi, Hyeong gook Im

Tae Hyun Cha, Ha Ji Won, Sulli Choi, Hyeong gook Im Director: Jeong Kwon Kim

Jeong Kwon Kim Year of release: 2008

2008 OTT Platform: Plex

Plex IMDb Rating: 7.3/10

This Korean romantic-comedy titled Miracle of Giving Fool is another exceptionally spectacular movie that features a story of a mentally challenged man who tries hard to make amends with his first real crush to honor his mom’s last wish.

19. A Werewolf Boy (2012)

Movie Genre: Drama, Fantasy, Romance

Drama, Fantasy, Romance Duration: 127 min

127 min Star Cast: Song Joong Ki, Park Bo Young, Yeong Ran Lee, Jang Young Nam

Song Joong Ki, Park Bo Young, Yeong Ran Lee, Jang Young Nam Director: Sung Hee Jo

Sung Hee Jo Year of release: 2012

2012 OTT Platform: Netflix

Netflix IMDb Rating: 7.2/10

Streaming on Netflix, A Werewolf Boy is one of the best Korean romantic movies released in 2012. The movie features Korean stars like Song Joong ki, Park Bo Young, Yeong Ran Lee, and Jang Young Nam and is a must-watch romance fantasy.

20. Architecture 101 (2012)

Movie Genre: Drama, Romance

Drama, Romance Duration: 118 min

118 min Star Cast: Tae Woong Eom, Ga in Han, Lee Je Hoon, Bae Suzy

Tae Woong Eom, Ga in Han, Lee Je Hoon, Bae Suzy Director: Lee Yong Ju

Lee Yong Ju Year of release: 2012

2012 OTT Platform: Netflix, Apple TV

Netflix, Apple TV IMDb Rating: 7.2/10

Another Korean romantic drama we highly recommend has to Architecture 101. The romantic drama features a love story of a young architecture student and a music student. Watch the movie to witness the ups and downs of their love life.

21. A Millionaire's First Love (2006)

Movie Genre: Comedy, Drama, Romance

Comedy, Drama, Romance Duration: 116 min

116 min Star Cast: Hyun Bin, Yong Joon Cho, Yong Goo Do, Park Jin Young

Hyun Bin, Yong Joon Cho, Yong Goo Do, Park Jin Young Director: Tae Gyun Kim

Tae Gyun Kim Year of release: 2006

2006 IMDb Rating: 7.2/10

A Millionaire's First Love is a 2006 romantic comedy that features a love story of a high school senior who is soon to turn into a millionaire. With stars like Hyun Bin, Yong Joon Cho, Yong Goo Do, and Park Jin Young, this movie is an absolute must-watch.

22. Lover's Concerto (2002)

23. Unforgettable (2016)

Movie Genre: Drama, Romance

Drama, Romance Duration: 113 min

113 min Star Cast: Kyung Soo Do, Kim So Hyun, Joon Seok Yeon, Lee Da wit

Kyung Soo Do, Kim So Hyun, Joon Seok Yeon, Lee Da wit Director: Lee Eun Hee

Lee Eun Hee Year of release: 2016

2016 OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video IMDb Rating: 7.2/10

This 2016 movie titled Unforgettable is another must-watch Korean romantic movie that features stars like Kyung Soo Do, Kim So Hyun, Joon Seok Yeon, and Lee Da Wit. The plot of the movie revolves around how the protagonists reminisce about their first love while listening to love stories on the radio.

24. Sad Movie (2005)

Movie Genre: Comedy, Drama, Romance

Comedy, Drama, Romance Duration: 108 min

108 min Star Cast: Jung Woo Sung, Lim Soo Jung, Tae Hyun Cha

Jung Woo Sung, Lim Soo Jung, Tae Hyun Cha Director: Jong Kwan Kwon

Jong Kwan Kwon Year of release: 2005

2005 OTT Platform: Tubi

Tubi IMDb Rating: 7.2/10

While the movie is titled Sad Movie it is a romantic comedy that stars actors including Jung Woo Sung, Lim Soo Jung, and Tae Hyun Cha. Watch the movie to witness how different couples overcome hiccups in their love life.

25. ...ing (2003)

Movie Genre: Drama, Romance

Drama, Romance Duration: 104 min

104 min Star Cast: Jung Woo Sung, Lim Soo Jung, Tae Hyun Cha, Yum Jung Ah

Jung Woo Sung, Lim Soo Jung, Tae Hyun Cha, Yum Jung Ah Director: Jong Kwan Kwon

Jong Kwan Kwon Year of release: (2003)

(2003) IMDb Rating: 7.2/10

We highly recommend watching this 2003 romantic drama. The highly-rated Korean movie features the story of a young student looking for an ideal partner. The movie is directed by Jong Kwan Kwon and features stars including Jung Woo Sung, Lim Soo Jung, Tae Hyun Cha, and Yum Jung Ah among others.

26. Feathers in the Wind (2004)

Movie Genre: Drama, Romance

Drama, Romance Duration: 73 min

73 min Star Cast: Lim Soo Jung, Rae Won Kim, Mi Sook Lee, Jang Su Bae

Lim Soo Jung, Rae Won Kim, Mi Sook Lee, Jang Su Bae Director: Eon Hie Lee

Eon Hie Lee Year of release: 2004

2004 OTT Platform: Mubi

Mubi IMDb Rating: 7.2/10

Directed by Eon Hie Lee, Feathers in the Wind is a 2004 Korean movie that features a story of a film director who plans to visit a remote southern island to fulfill a promise he made years ago. The highly-rated Korean romantic drama features stars like Lim Soo Jung, Rae Won Kim, and Mi Sook Lee among others.

27. Tune in for Love (2019)

Duration: 122 min

122 min Star Cast: Kim Go Eun, Jung Hae In, Park Hae Joon, Kim Guk Hee

Kim Go Eun, Jung Hae In, Park Hae Joon, Kim Guk Hee Director: Ji Woo Jung

Ji Woo Jung Year of release: 2019

2019 OTT Platform: Netflix

Netflix IMDb Rating: 7.1/10

Streaming on Netflix, this Korean romantic movie is one of the best movies ever created that stars celebrities like Kim Go Eun, Jung Hae In, Park Hae Joon, and Kim Guk Hee. The movie is set in 1994 and showcases a love story during the IMF crisis.

28. Time (2006)

Movie Genre: Drama, Mystery, Romance

Drama, Mystery, Romance Duration: 97 min

97 min Star Cast: Ha Jung Woo, Ji Yeon Park, Jun Yeong Jang, Gyu Woon Jung

Ha Jung Woo, Ji Yeon Park, Jun Yeong Jang, Gyu Woon Jung Director: Kim Ki Duk

Kim Ki Duk Year of release: 2006

2006 OTT Platform: Tubi

Tubi IMDb Rating: 7.1/10

One of the best Korean romantic movies released in 2006, this movie titled Time is just the right blend of mystery and drama. Starring Ha Jung Woo, Ji Yeon Park, Jun Yeong Jang, and Gyu Woon Jung, the movie is an absolute must-watch.

29. Windstruck (2004)

Movie Genre: Comedy, Crime, Drama, Romance

Comedy, Crime, Drama, Romance Duration: 123 min

123 min Star Cast: Jun Ji Hyun, Jang Hyuk, Soo Ro Kim, Ki Woo Lee

Jun Ji Hyun, Jang Hyuk, Soo Ro Kim, Ki Woo Lee Director: Jae Young Kwak

Jae Young Kwak Year of release: 2004

2004 IMDb Rating: 7.1/10

Windstruck is another romantic movie that will definitely manage to warm your heart. The 2004 comedy, crime drama features just the right amount of romance. Watch the movie to witness the best of Jun Ji Hyun, Jang Hyuk, Soo Ro Kim, and Ki Woo Lee under the direction of Jae Young Kwak.

30. My Girl and I (2005)

Movie Genre: Drama, Romance

Drama, Romance Duration: 97 min

97 min Star Cast: Tae Hyun Cha, Song Hye Kyo, Chang Ui Song, Moon Jeong Hee

Tae Hyun Cha, Song Hye Kyo, Chang Ui Song, Moon Jeong Hee Director: Yun Su Jeon

Yun Su Jeon Year of release: 2005

2005 IMDb Rating: 7.1 /10

This Korean romance drama features the story of how Su Eun saves Su Ho from drowning which marks the beginning of a great love story. The movie features outstanding performances of Tae Hyun Cha, Song Hye Kyo, Chang Ui Song, and Moon Jeong Hee under the direction of Yun Su Jeon.

31. Love and Leashes (2022)

Movie Genre: Comedy, Romance

Comedy, Romance Duration: 117 min

117 min Star Cast: Seohyun, Joon Young Lee, Lee El

Seohyun, Joon Young Lee, Lee El Director: Hyeon Jin Park

Hyeon Jin Park Writer: Hyeon Jin Park

Hyeon Jin Park Year of release: 2022

2022 OTT Platform: Netflix

Netflix IMDb Rating: 6.3/10

Directed and written by Hyeon Jin Park, this interesting movie features the story of a woman with kinky bedroom fantasies. The romantic comedy is available on Netflix to stream. Watch the movie to witness how a couple gets involved in a consensual BDSM relationship.

32. Sweet & Sour (2021)

Movie Genre: Comedy, Romance

Comedy, Romance Duration: 101 min

101 min Star Cast: Jang Ki Yong, Chae Soo Bin, Krystal Jung

Jang Ki Yong, Chae Soo Bin, Krystal Jung Director: Kae Byeok Lee, Kate Jopson

Kae Byeok Lee, Kate Jopson Year of release: 2021

2021 OTT Platform: Netflix

Netflix IMDb Rating: 6.7/10

Another interesting Korean romantic movie available on Netflix is Sweet & Sour. The 2021 film is a movie adaptation of a novel titled Love by Kurumi Inu. Watch this romantic comedy to witness the best of a not-so-simple long-distance relationship with plenty of plot twists.

We highly recommend you bookmark this page to help you every time you are in the mood to watch some light-hearted romance but do not know what to pick. Right from romantic crime dramas to cliche love tales, we have made sure the above-listed assortment has something for everyone. Apart from the above-listed movies, other latest Korean romantic movies on Netflix that you can definitely decide to binge on right away are, Wish You (2021), Double Patty (2021), and New Year Blues (2021).

