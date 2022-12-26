The Glory characters: Here's everything to know about Song Hye Kyo, Lee Do Hyun, Lim Ji Yeon and more

Netflix Korea has unveiled nine character posters for the drama ‘The Glory.’ It features the drama leads including Song Hye Kyo, Lee Do Hyun, Lim Ji Yeon, Yeom Hye Ran, Park Sung Hoon, Kim Hieora, Cha Joo Young, Kim Gun Woo, and Jung Sung II. The Glory

'The Glory' is a moving and emotionally packed drama about a young woman who wants to be an architect but is forced to drop out of high school due to bullying. She stays strong in spite of the challenging circumstances, and eventually becomes a teacher. However, when the perpetrator of the bullying has a child and the child enters elementary school, the former victim transfers to become the child's homeroom teacher and begins a plan of revenge against the bullies and those who witnessed the abuse. This tragic story of revenge is written by the highly acclaimed writer Kim Eun Sook, the creator of popular dramas such as ‘The Heirs,’ ‘Descendants of the Sun,’ and ‘Guardian,’ and directed by the talented Ahn Gil Ho. Character posters In the posters, morning glory, which is a symbol of rebellion against the gods, can be seen in the background. It represents the struggles and hardships that each character has endured. Song Hye Kyo

In this drama Song Hye Kyo will play the role of Moon Dong Eun who was a victim of bullying. Her poster showcases her determination to take revenge on the bullies. She writes a letter to her bully, Park Yeon Jin, with the phrase, "For you who will fall, for me who will be ruined.” Lee Do Hyun and Yeom Hye Ran

In her pursuit of revenge, Dong Eun is joined by Joo Yeo Jung and Kang Hyun Nam, played by Lee Do Hyun and Yeom Hye Ran, respectively. Joo Yeo Jung's poster reads, 'I'll be your executioner. Among them, who do you want me to kill first?' Kang Hyun Nam, on the other hand, offers her unwavering support to Dong Eun, saying, 'I want to be on your side. Please kill them.' Together, these characters work to bring justice and take down those who have wronged them. The remaining posters depict the cold and heartless behaviour of bullies and abusers. Lim Ji Yeon

Lim Ji Yeon portrays the character of Park Yeon Jin, a former classmate of Moon Dong Eun who bullied her in the past. On Park Yeon Jin's poster, there is a quote that reads, "You're not doing this to get something like a sincere apology, right?" The poster effectively captures the arrogant and dismissive attitude of Park Yeon Jin towards Moon Dong Eun, and her lack of remorse or understanding for the harm she caused. Park Sung Hoon

Actor Park Sung Hoon portrays Jeon Jae Joon in the upcoming drama. In the character poster, he looks angry and unhappy. The caption reads, "It's too late to stop the harm, it can't be undone. Will the suffering end once everyone is affected?" This suggests that Jeon Jae Joon may be feeling regret or helplessness as he deals with a situation that has gotten out of control. Kim Hieora

Kim Hieora will play the role of Lee Sa Ra. In the character poster, Lee Sa Ra looks up with sad eyes and says, "I'm sorry for everything I did to you and I've been forgiven." This suggests that Lee Sa Ra may feel guilty or remorseful about past actions and is trying to make amends. Cha Joo Young

Actress Cha Joo Young portrays the character of Choi Hye Jung, who appears distressed in her character poster and remarks, "We were all young and inexperienced when we made mistakes. It's just a natural part of growing up and gaining knowledge through our experiences.” Kim Gun Woo

Son Myung Oh is played by actor Kim Gun Woo in the next show, and his character poster exudes a fierce and determined spirit. The picture's accompanying caption reads,"I'll never stop barking, whether it's day or night. I'll make sure that you won't be able to find a moment of peace or rest." He is determined and willing to do whatever it takes to achieve his goals, even if it means hurting others. Jung Sung II

Park Yeon Jin's husband, Ha Do Young, is portrayed by Jung Sung Il. Ha Do Young seems deeply confused after finding out about his wife's prior involvement in school violence and asks, "Did you come to me on purpose?" in his character poster. This implies that Ha Do Young is doubting his wife's motivations and the effects her actions have had on their relationship. The Glory will air in two parts, with the first part premiering on December 30, 2022 and the second part releasing in March of the following year. The drama will have 16 episodes in total. Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

