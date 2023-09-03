EXCLUSIVE: ‘I’ve got a lot of love’; Neeti Mohan shares experience singing Goblin OST Stay With Me in Korean

K-drama has become a massively consumed content form in India. The recent years have seen an increase in interest from fans as well as Indian celebs who have welcomed the charm of Hallyu with open arms. Adding to the list, Indian singer Neeti Mohan lent her voice to a cover of the famed soundtrack Stay With Me from the K-drama Goblin aka Guardian: The Lonely and Great God.

Neeti Mohan singing Stay With Me

Soon after she was on stage at the event celebrating the 50 years of diplomatic relations between India and South Korea, Neeti Mohan called out to the fans in the crowd asking if they would like her next number. Not giving any hints about her performance, the star was met with a roar of cheers as the first strings of Stay With Me played. The songstress soon belted out the lyrics to the OST originally sung by EXO member Chanyeol and soloist Punch, making the fans go into a frenzy over her almost-perfect Korean pronunciation and amazing vocals.

Check out Neeti Mohan singing Goblin OST

Interview with Neeti Mohan

In an exclusive telephonic conversation after the virality of the performance had impressed the singer herself, we spoke to Neeti Mohan about challenging herself to sing in a new language and the response from the fans.

What was the experience like for you?

I recently performed in Delhi for Korea-India 50 years of diplomatic relations, and there was a K-pop concert [sic]. I also thought that it’d be nice to sing something in Korean. It was my very first time that I attempted the language. Although I do sing in other languages, for me, I was really nervous if I would be able to sing in Korean or not.

Why did you pick Stay With Me?

I enjoy K-pop music and then I chose this song called Stay With Me, the soundtrack of Goblin. I had asked a couple of friends because I was confused. I picked up this song because it’s like a classic and it's a romantic song, I really connected with it. I learnt a few lines in Korean, when I attended the event, I spoke a little bit and I was very proud to represent India.

What was it like to sing in Korean?

When I heard it first, I never thought I’d be able to pronounce it, to be honest, because listening is different. You’re just kind of doing your chores and listening to K-pop songs, and enjoying. I got in touch with a Korean translator. I wrote down each and every word, how you pronounce it and then I wrote all those letters in Hindi for myself to be able to pronounce that. And then I practised [for] a couple of days. It wasn’t very difficult, I sing in Tamil which is also not my language but that is how you pick up. I really enjoyed doing it, I loved it. I would love to do it more!

Advertisement

How has the response been for you?

I thought nobody would know about it because it was a small event but it’s got me a lot of love, people are just tagging me in so many reels and they’re telling me they can’t believe an Indian singer is singing in Korean.

The singer once again went on to add that she did not expect the large inflow of love from Indian fans of the song who have continued to share the clips from the event across their social media and praised her.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: LUN8 talks inspiration from BTS, EXO, K-drama Dream High; reveals ASTRO’s JinJin’s message on debut