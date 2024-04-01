Guide to 5 popular Korean make-up looks: From gradient lips to puffy eyes

Over the past few years, Asian make-up looks have sparked a considerable buzz among beauty gurus. Korean beauty industry also has witnessed a surge in global popularity, thanks to the incredible visuals of many K-pop idols like BLACKPINK’s Jennie, IVE’s Wonyoung, NewJeans’s Haerin, Red Velvet’s Seulgi, Aespa’s NingNing, and more.

As their make-up looks from many events went viral online, fans worldwide couldn’t help but pursue interest in recreating their looks.

So, today let’s check out 5 trendy Korean make-up looks and a step-by-step guide to recrete them by yourself.

Check out 5 Korean makeup looks that are easy to recreate

1. Gradient Lips

Lately, this lip technique has created quite a lot of buzz in Korean make-up trends. This lip makeup not only helps your lips appear plumper but also adds a playful and fresh touch to your overall Korean girl makeup look. Check out how to create the perfect gradient lip.

Step 1: First, to achieve this look, choose a lip tint or liquid lip liner in your choice of color.

Step 2: Then prepare your lips with a bit of lip scrub, followed by applying unpigmented lip moisturizer or balm.

Step 3: Start by applying a generous amount of lip tint on the inner center of your lower lip and gently press it with the upper lip to avoid the colors getting in the outer parts.

Step 4: Now take a small lip brush (you can also use your fingers) and slowly spread the colors outwards. Remember, the goal is to create a gradient effect, so be gentle with your strokes when blending the shade.

That’s all! Now you are all set to rock this Korean make-up style like a pro. Experiment with different lip shades to recreate your favorite K-pop idol’s gradient lip look. You can also layer the shade with a clear lip gloss to get the gelly lip look.

2. Aegyo Sal or Puffy Eyes make-up look

This Korean eye make-up is all about embracing your under-eye bags with a touch of simple technique. Known as Aegyo Sal in Korea, this Korean make-up style has become a rage among beauty junkies, thanks to the K-pop idols who contributed to its popularity.

Today, let’s check out an easy tutorial to achieve the perfect puffy eyes look with the help of Korean make-up.

Step 1: First, use some eye cream and moisturize your under-eye area.

Step 2: Then add some eye primer to prep the sensitive skin of your eye areas.

Step 3: Next, if you have visible dark circles, take some concealer and smoothly dab it across your under-eye.

Step 4: Now you need to pose a smile as it will help you with locating the natural eye bags. Then, apply some light-colored (brown or pink preferably) eyeshadow to outline the area of your eye bags.

Step 5: Now fill the spec between your waterline and the eyeshadow with some highlighter or illuminating shades. Blend it gently to appear more natural

Step 6: Next you can finish off the look by applying some eyeliner and eyeshadow of the same shade on your eyelids.

Now you are ready to look like Red Velvet’s Irene, BLACKPINK’s Jennie, LE SSERAFIM’s Chaewon, or any K-pop idol you love.

3. Puppy eyeliner style

Puppy eyeliner is one of those make-up trends that you can’t get enough of. This adds a perfect touch to your natural Korean make-up, especially for someone with doe eyes. Follow this guide to create the look.

Step 1: All you need to do is choose an eyeliner you like and draw across your lashline, ending with a downward curve contrary to the usual upward curve that we call cat eyeliner style.

Step 2: Now you can pair it up with a bit of mascara and light eye shadow.

4. Natural Eyebrow

Unlike Western make-up looks, Koreans love to nurture their natural beauty for their daily-wear make-up or even occasional ones. This natural eyebrow look will add depth to your Korean make-up routine.

Step 1: First and foremost take a spoolie brush to comb your eyebrows in an upward direction.

Step 2: If your eyebrows are not trimmed, then look carefully and trim out any long hair disrupting the natural shape.

Step 3: Now take an eyebrow pencil of the same color as your eyebrows and fill out any sparse areas. Remember to apply gentle strokes in the direction of your hair growth. This will help create a neater look. Avoid too much layering or applying of eyebrow pencil.

This natural eyebrow look will add a touch of freshness to your appearance, providing you with a no-make-up make-up look.

5. Clumpy and false eyelashes

While many of us avoid clumpy eyelashes, it is the hottest K-beauty trend, earning places in K-pop idols’ make-up looks. In addition, if you do it like a pro, this won’t look messy at all, rather will add depth to your glam.

Step 1: Choose a mascara with fine-tipped bristles.

Step 2: Apply the mascara across your upper lashes in a horizontal direction, from base to tip. Follow up with another layer if needed.

Step 3: Now with the help of the spoolie’s tip collect the lashes and clump them.

Step 4: If you would like a more intense look, then go ahead and add a pair of wispy, natural-looking false lashes.

This eyelash technique adds depth and dimension to your Korean eye makeup look, making your eyes appear wider and more defined.

Tips and Tricks for a flawless Korean make-up look

Follow these simple beauty tips to elevate your Korean beauty routine.

1. Skincare: Always prepare your skin with suitable products for your skin type before applying makeup to achieve the glass-skin effect that Korean women have. Incorporate skincare products with natural ingredients in your daily routine.

2. Perfect makeup base: Apply cushion foundation, concealer, and contour in shades that suit the tone and color of your skin to avoid looking unnatural. Always finish your base makeup with a touch of cushion compact to achieve a seamless look.

3. Add a flush to your cheeks: Korean blush placement is an important tip to achieve a naturally flushed look. For this, opt for hues that suit the undertone of your skin. Instead of sweeping it across, take the blush in a brush and dab it on the apple of your checks. Then gently, drag it towards the temple in an upward direction and blend seamlessly. This will create a gradient effect and will perfectly go with your gradient eye makeup.

5. Elevate your Korean eye makeup: If you want a statement look, use glitters and sparks;e for eyeshadows.

Now you just need to follow the make-up techniques and achieve the perfect Korean make-up looks which the K-pop idols often slay seamlessly. With these, it’s quite easy to sport a naturally glowing and youthful appearance, that is sure to turn heads.

