Lust Stories 3: Vikramaditya Motwane’s segment in Netflix’s show to have THESE actresses from previous parts; can you guess?

The third installment of Netflix's Lust Stories anthology, directed by Vikramaditya Motwane, will showcase the talents of two of India's finest actresses, Konkona Sensharma and Radhika Apte. Known for their exceptional and nuanced performances, the duo will reportedly star in Motwane's segment, which is set to explore themes of desire, relationships, and societal norms.

According to a report by Mid Day, Radhika Apte and Konkona Sensharma have long held a mutual admiration for each other's work. With Vikramaditya Motwane directing a brilliant script, it was seen as the ideal opportunity for the two actresses to collaborate.

While this marks Motwane's first involvement with the popular Netflix anthology, both actresses are already familiar with the platform. Apte had previously starred in Anurag Kashyap's segment of Lust Stories in 2018, while Sensharma had directed a well-received short, featuring Tillotama Shome and Amruta Subhash, for Lust Stories 2 in 2023.

Apte's performance in Anurag Kashyap's 2018 segment of Lust Stories was widely praised for its complexity and depth. In Lust Stories 2 (2023), directed by Sensharma, the short film was commended for its tight narrative and impressive performances, starring Tillotama Shome and Amruta Subhash.

Abhishek Banerjee, who gained recognition for his role in Stree and has since starred in several acclaimed films and web series, will be joining the Lust Stories universe in this new installment. The report also mentioned that the project shared with the tabloid that filming is set to begin soon, marking a fresh chapter with Abhishek's addition to the cast.

Each installment of Lust Stories consists of four distinct narratives that explore themes of desire, relationships, and societal norms. Since its debut in 2018, the anthology has consistently showcased some of India's most talented directors and actors. With Vikramaditya Motwane at the helm and a formidable cast on board, expectations for the upcoming third volume are high.

Production is set to begin soon, although Netflix has yet to officially announce the premiere date for Lust Stories 3.

