The Rookie Season 7 Ending Explained: How Monica’s Return Sets Up Season 8

The Rookie season 7 has concluded, and we saw two big villains making a return. By the end of the hour, we saw the heroes lose, with both the baddies being the winners. In the finale of the ABC police drama’s latest season, Nolan was shown to take Harper’s help to track Oscar Hutchinson. We also saw Lucy adjusting to her new schedule, with Tim thinking of rekindling his lost romance with her.

However, what’s interesting is Monica’s return. While the character was not shown in almost the entire season, the finale gave us the best surprise.

FBI agent Matt Garza from The Rookie: Feds is shown to gather Nolan, Grey, Angela, as well as Wesley with other important law enforcement officials for a meeting. They are shown to learn that Moinca had made a deal for freedom.

During the meeting, Garza also explained that the intelligence community and Justice Department agencies had convened their investigation of a top-secret intelligence that had been stolen from an NSA facility. They even evaluated the possible "national security repercussions" of this information going public and decided that it was not worth the risk.

This is where Monica played a big and interesting role, as the Feds agreed to meet the demands of the person who had stolen the intel.

She is shown to leverage the government, with the stolen information, while also securing her immunity.

Towards the end of the last episode, Monica is shown to enter the scene asking characters, "Miss me?"

With her entrance, it can be guessed that Monica will play a major role in the next season of The Rookie.

If you remember, she had also appeared in season 7, episode 11, shown to be hiring a woman to retrieve a government employee’s ID.