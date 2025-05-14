EXCLUSIVE: Jr NTR to play Dadasaheb Phalke on big screen – Detailed Report

In September 2023, SS Rajamouli unleashed the announcement video of the Made In India to be produced by Varun Gupta (Max Studios) and SS Karthikeya (Showing Business). Announced as a Pan India release, was announced as the biopic of Indian Cinema, inspired bu the life of Dadasaheb Phalke. Ever since, SS Rajamouli along with SS Karthikeya and Varun Gupta have been working on the script diligently and have finally locked a draft.

Advertisement

According to sources close to the development, SS Rajamouli, Varun Gupta and SS Karthikeya recently narrated the script to NTR Jr, and the Young Tiger has immediately given his nod to the project. “NTR Jr. heard the script and was blown away with the lesser-known tales of Dadasaheb Phalke, who is termed as the ‘Father of Indian Cinema’. The story chronicles the birth and rise of Indian Cinema, and NTR was surprised with the detailing. He is excited to play the father of Indian Cinema on the big screen,” revealed a source close to the development.

The source further added that while NTR Jr. has given a verbal go-ahead to the project, the paperwork and other formalities are yet to take place. “NTR Jr. has utmost love and respect for not just SS Rajamouli, but also his son, SS Karthikeya, and producer partner, Varun Gupta. He heard the narration, and even got into a prolonged discussion taking the script and screenplay, and elements of treatment,” the source added.

Advertisement

NTR Jr. is presently shooting for his next with Prashanth Neel, and then moves on to director Nelson Dilipkumar’s next. “Made In India will also give NTR Jr. a chance to step back from the action genre, and try something that has never been done before,” the source concluded. Meanwhile, he is also gearing up for the release of War 2 on the Independence Day weekend. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Bhool Chuk Maaf gets new theatrical release date after legal row between Maddock & PVRInox