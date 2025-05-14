Lee Do Hyun fan meet 2025: Exhuma star announces Asia tour one day after military discharge; check schedule

Not even 24 hours out of uniform, and Lee Do Hyun is already back in the spotlight! Fresh off his military discharge on May 13, the Snowdrop star isn't slowing down. He's jumping straight into fan activities, swapping army boots for the stage with zero hesitation. With his signature charm and energy, he's all set to reconnect with the fans waiting for his return.

On May 14, the actor announced the official dates and venues for his upcoming 2025 fan meeting tour, titled "Re DO HYUN." This is a chance for fans worldwide to reunite with the star after his brief hiatus.

The tour will kick off in Seoul with two dates on June 14 and 15, followed by stops in Jakarta, Osaka, Tokyo, Taipei, Bangkok, Hong Kong, and Manila.

Sharing an image in his military uniform with a flower bouquet, the Exhuma actor shares, "I'm preparing a space for personal interaction with you fans, I want to share stories I haven't been able to share in a while! Working hard to show you as much variety as possible! I would appreciate the love you fans have given me, if you could shine the place so that we can return even a little bit! Going forward, fear and excitement coexist in my mind. I will greet you with good works and good acting with the intention of becoming a better person."

Here’s the full schedule:

June 14, 2025 (SAT) / June 15, 2025 (SUN): Seoul at Sungshin Women’s University, Wisonjuring Green Campus, Grand Hall

June 28, 2025 (SAT): Jakarta at The Kasablanka

July 4, 2025 (FRI): Osaka at Expo Ramba

July 6, 2025 (SUN): Tokyo at Zapp Haneda

July 12, 2025 (SAT): Taipei at QLEGACY TERA

July 19, 2025 (SAT): Bangkok at Emoc Hall, The Mall Festore Ngamwong

July 26, 2025 (SAT): Hong Kong at Caxa Dreamland

August 2, 2025 (SAT): Manila at DEV M Convention Center

Lee Do Hyun officially began his military enlistment on August 14, 2023, stepping away from the spotlight right when his acting career was hitting new heights. But even in uniform, his presence didn’t fade.

Thanks to a lineup of pre-recorded projects, he remained a hot topic. Lee Do Hyun gave not just one but several promising characters. The Glory, Exhuma (Movie), 18 Again, Youth Of May, and The Good Bad Mother are considered his best performances.

His most standout role in the supernatural film Exhuma earned him the Best New Actor (Film) award at the 60th Baeksang Arts Awards. The movie was a major hit, and the award just confirmed what fans already knew: Lee Do Hyun is a force to watch.

Now freshly discharged, he’s not slowing down. His agency has already confirmed that casting offers are pouring in—from dramas and films to endorsements and photo shoots. One especially buzzed-about opportunity is a lead role in Grand Galaxy, a new fantasy drama penned by the famous Hong Sisters, the creators behind Hotel Del Luna.

With his uniform behind him and the spotlight waiting, Lee Do Hyun is ready to jump back into the scene. Whether it’s on screen or live on stage, there’s a lot to look forward to from this actor.

