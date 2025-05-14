Box Office: Exploring Aamir Khan's track record in sports films as Sitaare Zameen Par nears release

Over the years, Aamir Khan has been known to give his best– both as an actor as well as a filmmaker. This stands as a fact for a variety of genres like romance, comedy, drama, sports, action, etc. The superstar would be next seen in Sitaare Zameen Par, a sports comedy drama film.

Sitaare Zameen Par features the actor as a basketball coach. The trailer for the film was released recently on May 13. As the film nears its theatrical release and the excitement grows, let’s take a look at the actor’s track record with sports films throughout his career.

1. Dangal

The all-time blockbuster, Dangal, released in 2016, is the highest-grossing film of Aamir Khan’s career as well as the highest-grossing Indian film worldwide. Like its name, the film was based around wrestling and on the inspiring story of real-life wrestlers— Geeta Phogat and Babita Phogat. Here, Aamir Khan played the father as well as the first coach of the two wrestlers. This intensely successful film collected Rs 374.50 crore net at the Indian box office.

2. Lagaan

The Academy award nominated Lagaan was set in the era of British rule, featuring drama, patriotism, and cricket. Directed by Ashutosh Gowariker, the film is hailed as a cult classic. Released in 2001, its theatrical run ended with Rs 34.25 crore net collected at the Indian box office and a hit verdict.

3. Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar

Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar was the first-ever film of Aamir Khan’s career. Released in 1992, it was directed by Mansoor Khan and featured Aamir Khan, Deepak Tijori, Ayesha Jhulka and Pooja Bedi in the lead. Received with a positive reception, the film netted Rs 3.95 crore at the Indian box office, proving to be a commercial success.

Movie Net India Collections Dangal Rs 374.50 crore Lagaan Rs 34.25 crore Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar Rs 3.95 crore

